12 Teams Reportedly Interested In Signing Bobby Wagner So Far

Jordan Schultz reports there are a number of teams that are interested in potentially signing former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner.

In addition to the other three NFC West teams, Schultz says about a dozen teams have some level of interest. His list includes:

Dolphins Ravens Chargers Broncos Cowboys Rams Cardinals 49ers Jets Lions Patriots Steelers

Schultz notes the Cowboys don’t have a ton of cap space to work with but DC Dan Quinn loves Wagner after coaching him in Seattle.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic also reported the Rams would absolutely be interested in Wagner, but would only be able to offer him a contract around $4 million or $5 million.

If this many teams are interested, there’s a good chance his market ends up being quite good.

Wagner, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him.

In 2021, Wagner appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 170 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 – 2022 NFL Free Agents list.