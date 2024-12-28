15 Modern-Era Finalists For 2025 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the list of 15 modern-era finalists for the 2025 Hall of Fame class on Saturday.

Five of the 15 players will be selected for the class during the week of the Super Bowl.

Here’s the full list of 15 modern-era finalists:

Eric Allen, CB — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)

Jared Allen, DE — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)

Willie Anderson, T — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)

Jahri Evans, G — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2023-25)

Antonio Gates, TE — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2024-25)

Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 11 – 2015-2025)

Luke Kuechly, LB — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Eli Manning, QB — 2004-2019 New York Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Steve Smith Sr., WR — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)

Terrell Suggs, LB/DE — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Fred Taylor, RB — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)

Adam Vinatieri, PK — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)

Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)

Darren Woodson, S — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2025)

Marshal Yanda, G/T — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2025)