2021 NFL Claims Tracker

Here’s a look at the waivers claims made by NFL teams on Wednesday following the recent roster cuts.
Bears
- Bears claimed WR Nsimba Webster off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals claimed DB Nick McCloud off of waivers from the Bills. (NFLTR)
- Bengals claimed DE Wyatt Ray off of waivers from the Titans.
Broncos
- Broncos claimed DB Mike Ford off of waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)
- Broncos claimed RB Nate McCrary off of waivers from the Ravens.
Chargers
- Chargers claimed DT Eric Banks off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
- Chargers claimed DB Trey Marshall off of waivers from the Broncos.
Colts
- Colts claimed DB Thakarius Keyes off of waivers from the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
- Colts claimed DB Chris Wilcox off of waivers from the Buccaneers.
Cowboys
- Cowboys claimed QB Will Grier off waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins claimed DB Elijah Campbell off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons claimed G Colby Gossett off of waivers from the Browns. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants claimed LB Justin Hilliard off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- Giants claimed WR Collin Johnson off of waivers from the Jaguars.
- Giants claimed LB Quincy Roche off of waivers from the Steelers.
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed WR Tyron Johnson off waivers from the Chargers. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets claimed DE Tim Ward off of waivers from the Chiefs.
- Jets claimed LB Quincy Williams off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions claimed K Austin Seibert off of waivers from the Bengals.
- Lions claimed WR KhaDarel Hodge off of waivers from the Browns. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers claimed G Michael Jordan off of waivers from the Bengals. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots claimed RB Malcolm Perry off of waivers from the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints claimed RB Adam Prentice off of waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks claimed OT Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks claimed DB Nigel Warrior off of waivers from the Ravens.
Titans
- Titans claimed C Corey Levin off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings claimed TE Ben Ellefson off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
