2021 NFL Claims Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s a look at the waivers claims made by NFL teams on Wednesday following the recent roster cuts. 

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals claimed DB Nick McCloud off of waivers from the Bills. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals claimed DE Wyatt Ray off of waivers from the Titans.

Broncos

  • Broncos claimed DB Mike Ford off of waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos claimed RB Nate McCrary off of waivers from the Ravens.

Chargers

  • Chargers claimed DT Eric Banks off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers claimed DB Trey Marshall off of waivers from the Broncos.

Colts

  • Colts claimed DB Thakarius Keyes off of waivers from the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
  • Colts claimed DB Chris Wilcox off of waivers from the Buccaneers.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants claimed LB Justin Hilliard off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
  • Giants claimed WR Collin Johnson off of waivers from the Jaguars.
  • Giants claimed LB Quincy Roche off of waivers from the Steelers.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Saints

  • Saints claimed RB Adam Prentice off of waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks claimed OT Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks claimed DB Nigel Warrior off of waivers from the Ravens.

Titans

Vikings

