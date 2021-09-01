2021 NFL Claims Tracker

Here’s a look at the waivers claims made by NFL teams on Wednesday following the recent roster cuts.

Bears

Bears claimed WR Nsimba Webster off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)

Bengals

Bengals claimed DB Nick McCloud off of waivers from the Bills. (NFLTR)

Bengals claimed DE Wyatt Ray off of waivers from the Titans.

Broncos

Broncos claimed DB Mike Ford off of waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)

Broncos claimed RB Nate McCrary off of waivers from the Ravens.

Chargers

Chargers claimed DT Eric Banks off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)

Chargers claimed DB Trey Marshall off of waivers from the Broncos.

Colts

Colts claimed DB Thakarius Keyes off of waivers from the Chiefs. (NFLTR)

Colts claimed DB Chris Wilcox off of waivers from the Buccaneers.

Cowboys

Cowboys claimed QB Will Grier

Dolphins

Dolphins claimed DB Elijah Campbell off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Falcons claimed G Colby Gossett off of waivers from the Browns. (NFLTR)

Giants

Giants claimed LB Justin Hilliard off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)

Giants claimed WR Collin Johnson off of waivers from the Jaguars.

Giants claimed LB Quincy Roche off of waivers from the Steelers.

Jaguars

Jaguars claimed WR Tyron Johnson off waivers from the Chargers. (NFLTR)

Jets

Jets claimed DE Tim Ward off of waivers from the Chiefs.

Jets claimed LB Quincy Williams off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)

Lions

Lions claimed K Austin Seibert off of waivers from the Bengals.

Lions claimed WR KhaDarel Hodge off of waivers from the Browns.

Panthers

Panthers claimed G Michael Jordan off of waivers from the Bengals. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Patriots claimed RB Malcolm Perry off of waivers from the Dolphins. (NFLTR)

Saints

Saints claimed RB Adam Prentice off of waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

Seahawks claimed OT Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)

Seahawks claimed DB Nigel Warrior off of waivers from the Ravens.

Titans

Titans claimed C Corey Levin off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)

Vikings

Vikings claimed TE Ben Ellefson off of waivers from the Jaguars. (NFLTR)