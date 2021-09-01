Panthers Claimed G Michael Jordan Off Waivers From Bengals

According to Field Yates, the Panthers are claiming G Michael Jordan off of waivers from the Bengals on Wednesday.

Jordan, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

Cincinnati elected to waive him on Tuesday in the process of trimming their roster to 53 players.

In 2020, Jordan appeared in 14 games and made 10 starts. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 60 overall guard out of 61 qualifying players.