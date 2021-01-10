2021 NFL Draft Order

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Here’s the 2021 NFL Draft order following the regular season. We’ll be posting updates to the draft order throughout the players. 

2021 NFL Draft Order

Pick Team W L T PCT SOS Note
1. Jaguars 1 15 0 0.063 0.549  
2. Jets 2 14 0 0.125 0.594  
3. Dolphins (Via HOU) 4 12 0 0.25 0.541  
4. Falcons 4 12 0 0.25 0.551  
5. Bengals 4 11 1 0.281 0.529  
6. Eagles 4 11 1 0.281 0.537  
7. Lions 5 11 0 0.313 0.508  
8. Panthers 5 11 0 0.313 0.531  
9. Broncos 5 11 0 0.313 0.566  
10. Cowboys 6 10 0 0.375 0.471  
11. Giants 6 10 0 0.375 0.502  
12. 49ers 6 10 0 0.375 0.549  
13. Chargers 7 9 0 0.438 0.482  
14. Vikings 7 9 0 0.438 0.504  
15. Patriots 7 9 0 0.438 0.527  
16. Cardinals 8 8 0 0.5 0.475  
 
17 Raiders 8 8 0 0.5 0.539  
18 Dolphins 10 6 0 0.625 0.467  
19 Washington 7 9 0 0.438 0.459 NFC East
20 Bears 8 8 0 0.5 0.488 Wildcard
21 Colts 11 5 0 0.688 0.443 Wildcard
22 Titans 11 5 0 0.688 0.475 AFC South
23 Jets (Via SEA) 12 4 0 0.75 0.447 NFC West
24 Steelers 12 4 0 0.75 0.475 AFC North
25 Jaguars (Via LAR) 10 6 0 0.625 0.494 Wildcard
26 Browns 11 5 0 0.688 0.451 Wildcard
27 Buccaneers 11 5 0 0.688 0.488 Wildcard
28 Ravens 11 5 0 0.688 0.494 Wildcard
29 Saints 12 4 0 0.75 0.459 NFC South
30 Packers 13 3 0 0.813 0.428 NFC North
31 Bills 13 3 0 0.813 0.512 AFC East
32 Chiefs 14 2 0 0.875 0.465 AFC West
 

Jeremy DeJeab
Jeremy DeJeab
2 months ago

Why are the cowboys in the 25th spot? Shouldn’t they be in top 15 based on their record?

0
Reply
Rogers
Rogers
Reply to  Jeremy DeJeab
2 months ago

They are at the top of their division with that record. The NFC East is trash man.

-1
Reply