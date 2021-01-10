Here’s the 2021 NFL Draft order following the regular season. We’ll be posting updates to the draft order throughout the players.
2021 NFL Draft Order
|Pick
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|SOS
|Note
|1.
|Jaguars
|1
|15
|0
|0.063
|0.549
|
|2.
|Jets
|2
|14
|0
|0.125
|0.594
|
|3.
|Dolphins (Via HOU)
|4
|12
|0
|0.25
|0.541
|
|4.
|Falcons
|4
|12
|0
|0.25
|0.551
|
|5.
|Bengals
|4
|11
|1
|0.281
|0.529
|
|6.
|Eagles
|4
|11
|1
|0.281
|0.537
|
|7.
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0.313
|0.508
|
|8.
|Panthers
|5
|11
|0
|0.313
|0.531
|
|9.
|Broncos
|5
|11
|0
|0.313
|0.566
|
|10.
|Cowboys
|6
|10
|0
|0.375
|0.471
|
|11.
|Giants
|6
|10
|0
|0.375
|0.502
|
|12.
|49ers
|6
|10
|0
|0.375
|0.549
|
|13.
|Chargers
|7
|9
|0
|0.438
|0.482
|
|14.
|Vikings
|7
|9
|0
|0.438
|0.504
|
|15.
|Patriots
|7
|9
|0
|0.438
|0.527
|
|16.
|Cardinals
|8
|8
|0
|0.5
|0.475
|
|17
|Raiders
|8
|8
|0
|0.5
|0.539
|
|18
|Dolphins
|10
|6
|0
|0.625
|0.467
|
|19
|Washington
|7
|9
|0
|0.438
|0.459
|NFC East
|20
|Bears
|8
|8
|0
|0.5
|0.488
|Wildcard
|21
|Colts
|11
|5
|0
|0.688
|0.443
|Wildcard
|22
|Titans
|11
|5
|0
|0.688
|0.475
|AFC South
|23
|Jets (Via SEA)
|12
|4
|0
|0.75
|0.447
|NFC West
|24
|Steelers
|12
|4
|0
|0.75
|0.475
|AFC North
|25
|Jaguars (Via LAR)
|10
|6
|0
|0.625
|0.494
|Wildcard
|26
|Browns
|11
|5
|0
|0.688
|0.451
|Wildcard
|27
|Buccaneers
|11
|5
|0
|0.688
|0.488
|Wildcard
|28
|Ravens
|11
|5
|0
|0.688
|0.494
|Wildcard
|29
|Saints
|12
|4
|0
|0.75
|0.459
|NFC South
|30
|Packers
|13
|3
|0
|0.813
|0.428
|NFC North
|31
|Bills
|13
|3
|0
|0.813
|0.512
|AFC East
|32
|Chiefs
|14
|2
|0
|0.875
|0.465
|AFC West
Why are the cowboys in the 25th spot? Shouldn’t they be in top 15 based on their record?
They are at the top of their division with that record. The NFC East is trash man.