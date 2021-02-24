2021 NFL Draft Prospect Meeting Tracker

We will be tracking pre-draft meetings with prospects for teams ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft set to start on Thursday, April 29. Be sure to check back here throughout the offseason for updates to the 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Meeting Tracker.

Things will operate a little differently this offseason given there is no Scouting Combine and teams are not allowed to host prospects at their team facility for visits. Teams are prohibited from conducting any kind of testing, interviewing, timing or medically examining prospects outside of their pro days or an all-star game.

There are also no facility visits, dinners, workouts or film sessions outside of pro days. Teams can send three representatives to each pro day to collect information. Outside of that, all contact with prospects must be virtual. Teams can schedule up to five meetings per prospect that can last no longer than an hour each.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Meetings

Bills

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson had a virtual meeting with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Bills at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)

Chargers

Colts

N.C. State DL Alim McNeill has met with the Colts virtually. (Justin Melo)

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson has recently met virtually with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Colts at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)

Army LB John Rhattigan has spoken recently with the Colts. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Cowboys

Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Cowboys at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)

Dolphins

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)

Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Dolphins at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)

Eagles

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

had a virtual meeting with the Eagles. (Justin Melo) Army LB John Rhattigan has spoken recently with the Eagles. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Falcons

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Falcons at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)

49ers

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson recently met virtually with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

N.C. State DL Alim McNeill has met with the Jaguars virtually. (Justin Melo)

has met with the Jaguars virtually. (Justin Melo) Charleston WR Mike Strachan had a virtual meeting with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Boise State DB/KR Avery Williams has met virtually with the Jaguars. (Justin Melo)

Jets

N.C. State DL Alim McNeill has met with the Jets virtually. (Justin Melo)

has met with the Jets virtually. (Justin Melo) West Virginia DT Darius Stills has met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

has met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo) Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson had a virtual meeting with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson has recently met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

Packers

N.C. State DL Alim McNeill has met with the Packers virtually. (Justin Melo)

has met with the Packers virtually. (Justin Melo) Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes had a pre-draft virtual meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

had a pre-draft virtual meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo) Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson has recently met virtually with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Oregon CB Thomas Graham has had a virtual meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Panthers

Charleston WR Mike Strachan had a virtual meeting with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

Patriots

Rams

The Rams had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz. (Justin Melo)

. (Justin Melo) Oregon CB Thomas Graham has had a virtual meeting with the Rams. (Justin Melo)

Saints

N.C. State DL Alim McNeill will meet with the Saints virtually. (Justin Melo)

Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz is expected to have a virtual meeting with the Saints in the next few weeks. (Justin Melo)

Notre Dame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji has a future meeting scheduled with the Saints. (Chris Rosvoglou)

Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Saints and previously met with all 32 teams during the Senior Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Oregon CB Thomas Graham has had a virtual meeting with the Saints. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

N.C. State DL Alim McNeill has met with the Seahawks virtually. (Justin Melo)

has met with the Seahawks virtually. (Justin Melo) Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai has met with the Seahawks virtually. (Justin Melo)

has met with the Seahawks virtually. (Justin Melo) West Virginia DT Darius Stills has met virtually with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)

has met virtually with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo) Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)

had a virtual meeting with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo) Army LB John Rhattigan has spoken recently with the Seahawks. He was a participant in the Hula Bowl. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Texans at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)

Titans