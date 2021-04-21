2021 NFL Mock Draft: Two Rounds

We are just a week out from the 2021 NFL Draft, which is set to commence on Thursday, April 29. Here’s a look at how the first round could shake out in our latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

2021 NFL Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

It’s been clear for several months now that Lawrence is going to be a Jaguar and even new HC Urban Meyer has hinted as much. Lawrence is widely considered to be the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck, so it will be interesting to see what he’s able to do in Jacksonville in the coming years.

2. New York Jets: BYU QB Zach Wilson

With Sam Darnold being traded to the Panthers, it’s opened the door for the Jets to go all-in on their quarterback of the future. Wilson has been generating a good deal of buzz for the past few months and all indications have been that he’ll be under center for the Jets in 2021 and beyond.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

The 49ers are clearly after one of the top quarterback prospects after their blockbuster trade up to No. 3 overall. It originally seemed like Trey Lance could be their guy before Mac Jones became the popular name linked to San Francisco. However, I’m going with Fields as a high-upside quarterback for the 49ers to build around in the coming years.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Florida TE Kyle Pitts

The Falcons find themselves in a really intriguing spot with the fourth pick. They can either get a quarterback prospect of the future to develop behind former MVP Matt Ryan, auction off the pick to a team looking trade up or take the best non-quarterback prospect on the board. While I think it would be smart for Atlanta to get a quarterback of the future, it appears as though the Falcons are fine sticking with Ryan and grabbing a potential game-changer like Pitts.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Oregon LT Penei Sewell

It’s great to have a top-five pick and your quarterback of the future in place. Cincinnati is looking at their pick of the best receivers and top left tackle Sewell all on the board. Considering their offensive line struggles in recent years and the fact that QB Joe Burrow is coming off of a serious knee injury, there’s a strong case to take the best tackle at No. 5.

6. Miami Dolphins: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

This seems like a pretty good situation for the Dolphins, who have been in need of a top-end receiver for a few years now. Miami did sign Will Fuller in free agency and have DeVante Parker in place, but adding Chase would really give Tua Tagovailoa some great options to work with.

TRADE: 7. New England Patriots: Alabama QB Mac Jones

Reports have said for a few weeks now that the Lions are a team to watch to trade down from No. 7 overall and the board sets up well for a team coming up for a quarterback. The Patriots have obvious questions at the most important position long term and Jones would give them an efficient passer to build their offense around in the years to come.

8. Carolina Panthers: Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater

Carolina was a team to watch for one of this year’s top quarterbacks, but that changed with the trade for Sam Darnold. The Panthers are now in position to take one of the best available players and it turns out that Slater fills a major roster need for them.

9. Denver Broncos: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Drew Lock is currently the Broncos’ starting quarterback, but Denver is clearly open to adding competition at the position. Lance is a high-upside quarterback, who could make for a dangerous offense with the weapons the Broncos have added the past few years.

Patrick Surtain 10. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama CB

The Cowboys are able to address a major need at No. 10 and secure the top cornerback position in this year’s draft class. Surtain would be reunited with his former college teammate Trevon Diggs in Dallas under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

11. New York Giants: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

While the Giants did spend big money to sign Kenny Golladay in free agency, adding a dynamic receiver like Smith would really bolster a position group that has underperformed the past few years. New York’s offense would consist of Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Smith, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley, which is quite the collection of offensive weapons for Daniel Jones.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

There has been buzz about the Eagles possibly trading up a bit, despite opting to move back a few weeks ago in the deal with the Dolphins. However, it’s possible they could stay where they are and still have multiple players at positions of need available. Some evaluators view Waddle as the best receiver in this year’s draft class and while Philadelphia used a first-rounder on Jalen Reagor last year, it’s an area of need.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

This is a pretty good outcome for the Chargers, who could really use an impact offensive lineman. It makes plenty of sense for Los Angeles to invest in a blind side protector for Justin Herbert and Darrisaw is someone evaluators are confident can be a plus player at the next level.

14. Minnesota Vikings: USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Vikings are another team in need of offensive line help and Vera-Tucker offers them some position versatility. Some evaluators think he can play at left tackle, but even if he can’t he could be a plug-and-play type of guard to help solidify a weak spot for the Vikings from here on.

TRADE: 15. Detroit Lions: Penn State LB Micah Parsons

The Lions trade back in this scenario and pick up some future draft capital in the process. To make things even better, they’re able to get an impact player at No. 15. Parsons is someone who has come up as a potential top-10 pick in this year’s draft class and is a versatile player who could be a mainstay for the Lions’ defense.

16. Arizona Cardinals: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

The Cardinals brought in veteran Malcolm Butler to help offset the loss of Patrick Peterson, but they could still use some more help to round out their secondary. Horn would give Arizona some length and athleticism to match up with opposing receivers.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: TCU S Trevon Moehrig

Las Vegas has done a decent job of filling some obvious areas of need in free agency, but safety still seems like an area where they could use some help. Dane Brugler compares Moehrig to Bengals standout free safety Jessie Bates. Overall, he seems like a great fit next to Johnathan Abram.

18. Miami Dolphins: Michigan DE Kwity Paye

Miami could really use edge help and Paye happens to be the best available prospect on the board. Paye isn’t just a one-dimensional edge rusher. He can also hold up against the run and should be a solid starter for a team like the Dolphins.

19. Washington Football Team: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Washington has invested heavily in their defense the past few years and they’re starting to see the results. Even so, linebacker stands out as a position that could really use an impact player like Owusu-Koramoah, who is an explosive player capable of holding up in coverage and rushing the passer if need be.

20. Chicago Bears: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The Bears were forced to cut Kyle Fuller due to cap constraints this offseason. They moved quickly to sign Desmond Trufant, but they could still use another corner in their secondary. Farley was considered to be a potential top-10 prospect, but he has some medical questions regarding his back, so this is a bit of a discount for Chicago.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Miami DE Jaelan Phillips

While offensive tackle is a clear need for Indianapolis, the best value at this point is at edge rusher. Phillips can impact games as a pass rusher and as a run defender. Some evaluators view Phillips as the most talented edge rusher in this year’s draft class, despite some durability concerns.

22. Tennessee Titans: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome

The Titans have had defensive issues the past few years, which led to them cutting CBs Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson this offseason. Newsome seems like a great fit in Tennessee and is the kind of high-upside prospect they should be targeting at this point in the draft.

23. New York Jets: Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari

The Jets spent big money on Carl Lawson in free agency, but there are still questions at the other spot. Ojulari is a little undersized for a pass rusher, but he proved to be a big-time playmaker at Georgia.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama RB Najee Harris

The Steelers have made it clear that they want to get back to running the ball after a really disappointing 2020 season in that regard. Harris really seems like a perfect fit in Pittsburgh. He can be a three-down back capable of helping in the passing game as well.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alabama DT Christian Barmore

The Jaguars were able to trade for Malcom Brown this offseason, but there are still questions about how they’ll hold on the interior defensive line. Barmore is considered to be the best defensive tackle prospect by some evaluators in this year’s draft class

26. Cleveland Browns: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

While Cleveland has one of the deeper rosters in the NFL right now, linebacker still stands out as a question mark for the Browns this season. Collins has drawn comps to Dont’a Hightower and offers an interesting blend of size and athleticism.

27. Baltimore Ravens: LSU WR Terrace Marshall

The Ravens have defended their receiver corps in recent days, but it’s clear that they could use someone capable of consistently winning down the field. Marshall has drawn some comps to Broncos WR Courtland Sutton for his size and speed. He can play outside or in the slot and would give Lamar Jackson a large receiver to target downfield.

28. New Orleans Saints: Florida WR Kadarius Toney

As of now, the Saints are without a clear No. 2 receiver behind Michael Thomas. Toney is an explosive player capable of making defenders miss. It’s not hard to see what he could do in Sean Payton’s offense at the next level.

29. Green Bay Packers: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

The Packers could go a few different ways at this point. Receiver and cornerback are both needs, but this seems like a good spot to grab one of the best remaining offensive tackle prospects, seeing as they still haven’t re-signed Ricky Wagner this offseason and they will need a right tackle for the coming years. Jenkins is a large right tackle prospect capable of handling speed rushers, which has been a bit of an issue for the Packers at times.

30. Buffalo Bills: Penn State DE Jayson Oweh

The Bills are another team with a fairly deep roster that has addressed a number of needs in free agency. Even so, edge rusher seems like a spot where they could use another young prospect to work into the mix over the next year or so. Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes are both getting up there in years and are set to be free agents after the season. As for Oweh, Lance Zierlein compares him to Bud Dupree due to his traits as an edge rusher and his explosiveness.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Texas OT Samuel Cosmi

Kansas City needs to address offensive tackle, assuming they don’t plan to move Joe Thuney out to left tackle after giving him big money in free agency. Cosmi has prototypical size for a left tackle and good athleticism to work with for an NFL team.

Asante Samuel Jr 32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: FSU CBJr

The Buccaneers’ roster is so deep that it’s hard to find a weak spot at this point. Samuel is capable of playing outside or in the slot and possesses great athleticism, even if he’s a bit undersized for the position.