2022 Free Agent Fits: Cooper, Chark, Smith-Schuster, Darious Williams, Connor Williams

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Amari Cooper Cowboys WR

Best Fit: Dolphins

We have Michael Gallup listed in this slot in our Top 100, but at this point it seems likely he’ll be staying in Dallas and Cooper will be gone, probably via a release. Cooper will be at least 10-15 spots higher in this list once he’s cut, but for the sake of convenience, we’re swapping him in here. There will be no shortage of suitors, as he’s still in his prime and immensely talented. The Dolphins have gobs of cap space and Cooper would be a great fit in new HC Mike McDaniel’s system, as well as a friendly target for QB Tua Tagovailoa. Reports have indicated they’re looking at adding a receiver this offseason.

DJ Chark Jaguars WR

Best Fit: Jets

At 6-3 with 4.3 speed, Chark looked like he was about to blossom into one of the league’s top receivers when he had over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season. Nothing has come easy since then, and Chark has dealt with a battery of physical and mental health struggles. The physical package will be compelling to teams this offseason though, and the Jets could use more weapons as they try to surround young Zach Wilson with talent.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Steelers WR

Best Fit: Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has reportedly expressed interest in another veteran receiver this offseason. Kansas City came close to luring Smith-Schuster last offseason and you can make a good argument he should have chosen the Chiefs over another one-year deal with Pittsburgh. He would be a terrific fit as a No. 2 receiver. Smith-Schuster has always played best when there was another No. 1 taking the brunt of attention from defenses. He’s a physical blocker and a clutch player on third down, which the Chiefs could really use. And he’s still just 25.

Darious Williams Rams CB

Best Fit: Steelers

The Steelers have a lot of holes that need filling, and fortunately for them they have a decent amount of cap space to work with this offseason. Traditionally Pittsburgh has focused on building through the draft. However, they haven’t had a lot of success drafting cornerbacks. Cameron Sutton was a good pick in the third round in 2017. You have to go all the way to 2009 to find the next hit, Keenan Lewis, and outside of that they’ve landed busts like Artie Burns, Senquez Golson, Sean Davis and Justin Layne. Free agency has been kinder, which is why Williams is a potential fit.

Connor Williams Cowboys G

Best Fit: Giants

New York needs to do a ton of work to rebuild an offensive line that’s been under construction longer than most government contract jobs. Williams has had an up and down career to this point with the Cowboys, so he could be relatively affordable on a prove-it type contract. The Giants’ pro scouting department should be familiar with him as a division opponent and he should have a decent chance at winning a starting job.