2022 Offseason Team Needs: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Thanks for checking out our 2022 Offseason Team Needs previews. Consider this a primer for the goals each team has to accomplish this offseason and the resources they have to work with.

A couple of notes. Cap space projections are from Over The Cap and based on a salary cap of $208.2 million, which is the ceiling for this year. It’s also using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams have to budget to sign their rookies and fill out the offseason 51-man roster.

Compensatory picks are also from OTC’s projections, which are historically the most accurate in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here. The comp picks from minority hires the past two offseasons are also included.

With that, let’s get into it:

Colts

Projected Cap Space: $35,831,904

Draft Picks: 8

2nd (No. 47)

3rd (No. 82)

4th (No. 120)

5th (No. 158)

5th (No. 177, comp)

6th (No. 217, comp)

7th (No. 237)

7th (No. 238, from PHI)

Notable Free Agents: LT Eric Fisher, WR T.Y. Hilton, CB Xavier Rhodes, G Mark Glowinski, WR Zach Pascal, TE Mo Alie-Cox, CB T.J. Carrie, G Chris Reed, RB Marlon Mack, DE Tyquan Lewis, DE Kemoko Turay, OT Sam Tevi, S George Odum, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, DT Antwaun Woods, OT Matt Pryor

Biggest Needs:

Quarterback

The shift in tone from the Colts’ decision-makers is obvious regarding QB Carson Wentz. It’s not a matter of if they want to stick it out with Wentz or not. It’s whether they can realistically find an upgrade, whether in free agency, the draft or the trade market.

That frankly looks bleak right now. Is Jimmy Garoppolo that much of an upgrade over Wentz to justify trading a Day 2 pick and taking on his salary? Maybe signing a free agent to compete is the answer but as the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. And it’s unfair to expect a rookie to step in immediately as the answer, especially with Indianapolis’ first pick not coming until the middle of the second round.

It’ll be fascinating to see how GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich get themselves out of this jam they’ve created for themselves. Because the rest of the roster, though it has holes we’ll get to, is quite solid.

Defensive End

The Colts have spent reasonably high draft picks in recent seasons trying to address their defensive end spots. So far, the production from Lewis, Turay and Ben Banogu hasn’t been what they needed. A lot of hopes are pinned on the duo of Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo rectifying that. Paye had four sacks as a rookie while Odeyingbo played limited snaps coming off a torn Achilles.

Indianapolis has a glut of cap space, however, so they don’t have to put all their eggs in one basket. They can allocate some of that space to some proven pass-rushing help in free agency in case the youngsters aren’t ready. If they are, more pass rushers are never a bad problem to have.

Left Tackle

The Colts signed Fisher as a stopgap last offseason and they pretty much got what they paid for. He looked like a player coming off of an Achilles tear at times. Perhaps he’d be better with another year between him and the injury. At 31, he’s not young, but given how long some tackles have played recently, it’s possible he still could be a solution for a few more years.

Ideally, though, the Colts would prefer to get another player who could lock things down for 10 years like previous left tackle Anthony Castonzo did. You could make an argument receiver is a bigger need but Ballard seems to like their group more than you do.

Jaguars

Projected Cap Space: $47,495,019

Draft Picks: 12

1st (No. 1)

2nd (No. 33)

3rd (No. 65)

3rd (No. 70, from CAR)

4th (No. 104)

5th (No. 156, from MIN)

6th (No. 178)

6th (No. 186, from SEA)

6th (No. 196, from PHI)

6th (No. 197, from PIT)

7th (No. 220)

7th (No. 233, from BAL)

Notable Free Agents: OT Cam Robinson, WR DJ Chark, G Andrew Norwell, G A.J. Cann, C Tyler Shatley, CB Tre Herndon, OT Will Richardson, LB Damien Wilson, DL Taven Bryan, DL Jihad Ward, DL Adam Gotsis, WR Laquon Treadwell, TE James O’Shaughnessy, WR Tavon Austin

Biggest Needs:

Offensive Line

The Jaguars proved in 2021 they were indeed capable of ruining generational QB prospect Trevor Lawrence if they weren’t careful. Lawrence had flashes but was often snowed under with failures from his supporting cast, including coaching, receivers and the protection. Shoring up the line should be Jacksonville’s top priority, as that’s what enabled a lot of new HC Doug Pederson’s success with the Eagles.

There are a large number of pending free agents for Jacksonville, making a clean start on the line easier. They have the cap space to re-sign Robinson but they also drafted Walker Little in the second round last year and have the chance to add more help with the No. 1 pick. They could also use help on the right side as Jawaan Taylor has yet to really establish himself as a starting-caliber player in three seasons. The same is true of Ben Bartch at guard through two seasons. At center, Brandon Linder’s play really fell off last year and the Jaguars could save money by cutting him and re-signing Shatley.

It’s a lot, but the general point is the Jaguars should not be afraid to aggressively attack this unit in the draft and free agency. There’s plenty of room for improvement.

Outside Linebacker

Josh Allen had a decent season and was a bright spot for the Jaguars in 2021. The same can’t be said for former first-rounder K’Lavon Chaisson, who has two sacks in two seasons. Another possibility for the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick is one of the two top edge rushers — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. Either that or they could use their glut of cap space on a free-agent edge rusher. For what it’s worth, it might be easier to add an edge rusher than a tackle in free agency.

Wide Receiver

On paper, the Jaguars should have been a lot better than they were last year. There were a lot of talented players who underperformed, especially in the receiving corps. Laviska Shenault didn’t take the step forward that was anticipated and Chark underwhelmed even before he was lost for the season with a fractured ankle. He’s a pending free agent and Jacksonville has a big decision on whether to retain him.

Even if they re-sign Chark, Jacksonville should make it a priority to surround Lawrence with plenty of weaponry. Marvin Jones is solid but he’ll be 32. And they need a fallback in case Shenault doesn’t pan out.

Texans

Projected Cap Space: $4,967,218

Draft Picks: 9

1st (No. 3)

2nd (No. 37)

3rd (No. 68)

3rd (No. 80, from NO)

4th (No. 135, from LAR)

6th (No. 181)

6th (No. 204, from GB)

6th (No. 26, from SF)

7th (No. 243, from DAL)

Notable Free Agents: S Justin Reid, CB Desmond King, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, DT Maliek Collins, QB Tyrod Taylor, OLB Jacob Martin, LB Christian Kirksey, C Justin Britt, RB David Johnson, TE Jordan Akins, G Lane Taylor, WR Chris Conley, DT Vincent Taylor

Biggest Needs:

Offensive Line

The Texans seem like they’re set on giving QB Davis Mills a season to show what he can do as the starter. It’s just as well since they have so many other needs to address on the roster. Top on the list is the offensive line. They have one stalwart with LT Laremy Tunsil and we’ll see how they view OL Tytus Howard when they make a decision on his fifth-year option this May.

Assuming Howard is penciled in as a starter in 2022, that leaves three spots for Houston to make potential additions. While their current cap space is fairly limited, they should open up a major chunk ($24.2 million) by trading Watson, which they reportedly want to do by March 16.

Edge Rusher

Houston has a couple of guys who have flashed, including Jacob Martin and Jonathan Greenard. But neither are the type of star pass rushers typically needed to contend for a Super Bowl. The Texans can look for one or two of those players as they engineer a reverse build — preparing the roster for whoever the quarterback eventually is.

Secondary

Going with the reverse build theme and prioritizing positional value, the secondary would be next on the list for the Texans. It’s hard to find any real building blocks on the roster right now. Lonnie Johnson is under contract but he was rumored to be available at the trade deadline. Eric Murray is a likely cap cut. Reid and King are pending free agents. Terrance Mitchell is on his fifth team and is almost 30. So basically the Texans could use a whole new secondary, with the possible exception of nickel corner Tavierre Thomas.

Titans

Projected Cap Space: ($9,743,374)

Draft Picks: 7

1st (No. 26)

3rd (No. 90)

4th (No. 129)

4th (No. 142, comp)

5th (No. 168)

6th (No. 203)

6th (No. 219, comp)

Notable Free Agents: OLB Harold Landry, LB Rashaan Evans, C Ben Jones, LB Jayon Brown, RT David Quessenberry, S Dane Cruikshank, RB D’Onta Foreman, TE Anthony Firkser, CB Buster Skrine, K Randy Bullock, WR Chester Rogers, TE MyCole Pruitt, TE Geoff Swaim

Biggest Needs:

Tight End

The Titans can knock out two birds with one stone here. They need a third receiving threat and need depth at wide receiver regardless of what happens this offseason. But their tight end room is looking exceptionally barren with four pending free agents. A tight end who can be an asset in the run game and a mismatch as a receiver would be the dream for this style of offense. Then again, there are only so many of those players on the planet at a time.

Right Tackle/Guard

This depends on how the Titans view 2021 second-round OL Dillon Radunz. If they keep him inside, they’ll need help at right tackle where their only options are Quessenberry and journeyman Kendall Lamm. If they envision him as the right tackle of the future, then guard becomes a need, perhaps as soon as 2022 if the Titans move on from soon-to-be-34-year-old Rodger Saffold. You could also insert center here if the Titans aren’t able to re-sign Jones.

Linebacker

If the Titans work out a way to keep Zach Cunningham, this drops down the priority list somewhat. He’s due $10 million in 2022 on the deal Tennessee claimed after Houston waived Cunningham, but none of it is guaranteed. He played well enough that the Titans probably would like to keep him around, but at the right number. Evans and Brown are on expiring deals but one or the other could be back on a one-year deal.

Outside linebacker is technically another position, but I’ll cheat and lump it in here. If the Titans don’t re-sign Landry — and that’s up for debate given he’ll likely want more than the $16 million Tennessee gave OLB Bud Dupree in free agency last offseason — they’ll need a new starting edge rusher. Their depth is not impressive behind Landry and Dupree. Even a tag would be $17 million in 2022, so the Titans have to ask if they want to tie up that much of their cap in two players even if pass rushers are arguably the most important position group behind quarterback.