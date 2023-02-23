2023 Team Needs: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Thanks for checking out our 2023 Team Needs previews. Consider this a primer for what each team will look to accomplish this offseason and the resources they have to work with.

A couple of notes. Cap space projections are from Over The Cap and based on a salary cap of $224.8 million. It’s also using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams have to budget to sign their rookies and fill out the offseason 51-man roster.

Compensatory picks are from OTC’s projections, which are historically the most accurate in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here. The comp picks awarded through the NFL’s minority hiring incentive program have also been accounted for.

A note on the draft order: because the Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for tampering, the slotting for the picks afterward has been impacted. For instance, the Steelers have the first pick in the second round from the Bears which normally would be No. 33 overall. Instead, it’s No. 32. Keep that in mind for every pick after No. 20.

Broncos

Projected Cap Space: $8,401,057

Draft Picks: 5

3rd (No. 67, from IND)

3rd (No. 68)

4th (No. 108)

5th (No. 141)

6th (No. 195, from PIT)

Notable Free Agents: DT Dre’Mont Jones, G Dalton Risner, LB Alex Singleton, OT Billy Turner, S Kareem Jackson, RB Latavius Murray, OL Tom Compton, OT Calvin Anderson, QB Brett Rypien (RFA)

Biggest Needs:

1 – Right tackle

Denver will be banking on the arrival of new HC Sean Payton helping a lot of the issues on offense it had in 2023. They do need to make a few personnel tweaks, though. Unfortunately for the Broncos, the signing of Turner didn’t end the revolving door they’ve had at right tackle in recent seasons, as Turner missed most of the season with an injury. He’s unlikely to be back. Denver could re-sign Compton or Anderson to give them some depth and insurance but they really need an upgrade here as they try to make things better for QB Russell Wilson in 2023.

2 – Interior OL

A lot depends on what happens with Risner here. The Broncos aren’t swimming in cap space and Jones probably is a higher priority to bring back given his pass-rushing ability from the interior. Unless veteran OL Graham Glasgow is willing to take another pay cut, he’ll likely be released. That leaves the Broncos in need of a new starting guard. Center is another position the Broncos will evaluate, as Lloyd Cushenberry hasn’t solidified the spot in three seasons. They could kick him to guard and move Quinn Meinerz to center. Either way, the Broncos will need at least one new starter if they don’t re-sign Risner and potentially two if they’re not confident in Cushenberry.

3 – Linebacker

If Jones gets away, defensive line would vault higher up the list of needs. Otherwise, the Broncos will need to give their linebacking corps some attention. The scheme they’ve run the past few years under DC Ejiro Evero and former HC Vic Fangio allowed them to get by with minimal investment at linebacker. That could change with new DC Vance Joseph and his attacking 3-4. With Singleton slated for free agency, the Broncos need a new starter here no matter what and could use more depth as well.

Chargers

Projected Cap Space: -$23,561,642

Draft Picks: 7

1st (No. 21)

2nd (No. 54)

3rd (No. 85)

4th (No. 125)

5th (No. 158)

6th (No. 200)

7th (No. 241)

Notable Free Agents: OLB Kyle Van Noy, LB Drue Tranquill, OT Trey Pipkins, S Nasir Adderley, DL Tyeler Davison, DL Morgan Fox, CB Bryce Callahan, WR DeAndre Carter, WR Jalen Guyton (RFA), TE Donald Parham, OT Storm Norton (RFA), P J.K. Scott

Biggest Needs:

1 – Wide receiver

Los Angeles’ cap situation and the contract of WR Keenan Allen have generated quite a bit of speculation that Allen won’t be back with the team in 2023. Even if that doesn’t prove to be the case, he won’t play forever and the Chargers desperately need an influx of speed. No offense to Allen, WR Mike Williams, TE Gerald Everett and WR Josh Palmer, but collectively they might be the slowest skill position group in the NFL. As new OC Kellen Moore looks to unlock more of QB Justin Herbert’s explosive potential, getting a receiver who can take the top off the defense is a major priority, whether he’s replacing Allen or not.

2 – Linebacker

With Tranquill set to hit free agency and the likelihood that former first-round LB Kenneth Murray will have his fifth-year option declined this offseason, the Chargers will need to address the linebacker position. If they can re-sign Tranquill, that lessens the need, and it’s worth noting the system HC Brandon Staley runs tends to de-emphasize the position. Still, Los Angeles can’t stand pat here.

3 – Cornerback

If the Chargers think CB Michael Davis will put it all together again and CB J.C. Jackson will be back healthy from his significant knee injury, then cornerback is in good shape. But Davis is a potential cap casualty because of how up and down his play has been and Jackson’s rehabbing a torn patellar tendon that can be a hard injury to come back from quickly. That makes this an area of concern for Los Angeles.

Chiefs

Projected Cap Space: -$8,528,197

Draft Picks: 12

1st (No. 31)

2nd (No. 63)

3rd (No. 95)

4th (No. 122, from MIA)

4th (No. 134)

5th (No. 168)

6th (No. 197, from MIA)

6th (No. 217, comp)

6th (No. 219, comp)

7th (No. 227, from ATL)

7th (No. 251)

7th (No. 257, comp)

Notable Free Agents: LT Orlando Brown Jr., WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill, OT Andrew Wylie, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Derrick Nnadi, RB Jerick McKinnon, FB Michael Burton, DT Khalen Saunders, WR Justin Watson, RB Ronald Jones

Biggest Needs:

1 – Defensive line

The Chiefs started their youth movement on defense this past year and it was a smashing success, as the defense improved enough over the course of the season to win the Super Bowl. There’s still work to do, however, especially on the defensive line. First-round DE George Karlaftis looks like a contributor but Dunlap and veteran DE Frank Clark likely won’t be back, unless it’s for cheap later on in the offseason. The Chiefs also have several pending free agents at defensive tackle and a massive deal to think about for DT Chris Jones. When faced with a similar situation last year with WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City traded the player instead of giving him a huge, market-altering extension. Not saying they’ll do the same thing here but just something to think about. They’d need to make a significant investment at defensive tackle if they traded Jones, in addition to further augmenting their edge rush group.

2 – Offensive tackle

Indications seem to be that the Chiefs will tag Brown for the second straight year as they try to negotiate an extension. But Kansas City has work to do on the right side of the line as well, where Wylie has played himself into a significant raise from somebody. The Chiefs have some young options they’ve been grooming that Wylie beat out for playing time, so maybe they turn to them now and add a veteran for insurance. They could also try to get a cheaper alternative to Brown in the building if they remain wary of meeting his contract requirements.

3 – Wide receiver

There are differing schools of thought on how the Chiefs should handle this position. After all, two-time MVP QB Patrick Mahomes just showed he doesn’t need an All-Pro receiver to win the Super Bowl. Chiefs GM Brett Veach put it pretty succinctly recently when he said if you can catch the ball, you can play for them. However, the fireworks Mahomes put up with Hill and TE Travis Kelce in the past can’t be ignored, and Kelce won’t play forever. No one on their offense right now outside of Kelce really scares opposing teams with the possible exception of Kadarius Toney — and he’s a wildcard in more ways than one. I believe the Chiefs should focus on making their skill group as scary as their quarterback but we’ll see what they actually do. One way or another, they have to make some moves here this offseason, as Smith-Schuster and Hardman are pending free agents and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a potential out in his contract.

Raiders

Projected Cap Space: $39,444,118

Draft Picks: 11

1st (No. 7)

2nd (No. 38)

3rd (No. 70)

4th (No. 109)

5th (No. 143)

5th (No. 146, from ATL)

5th (No. 174, comp)

6th (No. 204, from DAL)

6th (No. 214, comp)

7th (No. 222, from ARI)

7th (No. 233, from NE)

Notable Free Agents: RB Josh Jacobs, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, CB Rock Ya-Sin, DE Clelin Ferrell, TE Foster Moreau, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Jayon Brown, S Duron Harmon, CB Anthony Averett, DT Andrew Billings, OT Brandon Parker, DL Jerry Tillery, CB Sidney Jones, FB Jakob Johnson, WR Keelan Cole

Biggest Needs:

1 – Quarterback

Like the Colts last year, the Raiders moved on from former QB Derek Carr without a clear plan to replace the veteran. Fortunately Las Vegas has better options than the Colts had when they cut QB Carson Wentz last offseason, even if Tom Brady’s retirement killed what might have been Plan A. The Raiders will be connected to veteran quarterbacks, like pending 49ers free agent Jimmy Garoppolo and a blockbuster trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. There are connections to both that make sense. But with the No. 7 pick in the draft and a brain trust that keeps talking about a long rebuild, perhaps the more likely option for the Raiders is a rookie paired with a low-cost veteran. A lot of people thought that made sense last year, too, before the Raiders dove into the AFC West arms race. So we’ll see what happens.

2 – Offensive line

As things stand today, the only Raiders offensive lineman who is guaranteed their spot in 2023 is LT Kolton Miller. Every other spot is up for grabs for a unit that wasn’t as big of a weakness as some people expected but certainly wasn’t a strength and will be a focal point of upgrading. Las Vegas likes 2022 third-round OL Dylan Parham, and he’ll compete to start at either center or guard. The coaching staff also likes Eluemunor and could try and re-sign him to play either guard or right tackle. More than likely, the Raiders will need to add at least two starters to this group and more competition up and down the depth chart.

3 – Cornerback

Frankly nearly the whole defense could be listed here, as the Raiders have a disconcerting lack of talent on that side of the ball, outside of star OLB Maxx Crosby. He and OLB Chandler Jones, CB Nate Hobbs and maybe S Tre’Von Moehrig and LB Divine Deablo are the only players you could consider building blocks. The best place to start might be in the secondary, as the Raiders need massive upgrades at cornerback to truly implement DC Patrick Graham’s vision.