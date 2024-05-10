Broncos Cut DT Rashard Lawrence & WR Phillip Dorsett

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos cut DT Rashard Lawrence from their minicamp roster on Friday.

Klis also reports Denver released WR Phillip Dorsett.

Lawrence, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 in 2023 when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He had stints on the practice squad with the Dolphins, Panthers and Texans last season. Denver signed him to a futures deal in January.

In 2022, Lawrence has appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

Dorsett, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season. He signed with the Raiders back in March but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Broncos. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad last season.

In 2023, he appeared in two games for the Broncos and was targetted three times.