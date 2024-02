2024 Franchise, Transition & Restricted Free Agent Tenders

The NFL announced Friday that the 2024 Salary Cap has been set at $255.4 million, which is an increase of over $30 million from 2023.

Here’s what the franchise, transition and restricted tags will end up costing teams for the 2024 season:

Nonexclusive Franchise Tags

Position Tender Quarterback $38,301,000 Running Back $11,951,000 Wide Receiver $21,816,000 Tight End $12,693,000 Offensive Linemen $20,985,000 Defensive End $21,324,000 Defensive Tackle $22,102,000 Linebacker $24,007,000 Cornerback $19,802,000 Safety $17,123,000 Kicker/Punter $5,984,000

Transition Tags:

Transition Tags Tender Quarterback $34,367,000 Running Back $9,765,000 Wide Receiver $19,766,000 Tight End $10,878,000 Offensive Linemen $19,040,000 Defensive End $19,076,000 Defensive Tackle $18,491,000 Linebacker $19,971,000 Cornerback $17,215,000 Safety $13,815,000 Kicker/Punter $5,433,000

Restricted Free Agent Tenders:

Restricted Free Agent Tender First Round Tender $6,822,000 Second Round Tender $4,890,000 Original Round Tender $3,116,000