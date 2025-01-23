2024 NFL Award Finalists Revealed

The Associated Press has revealed finalists for their eight awards from the 2024 NFL season including MVP.

Finalists were determined by the AP voting system which has voters rank their top five picks for awards. The winners will be revealed at the NFL Honors show on February 6th on Fox.

The following are the finalists for Most Valuable Player:

The following are the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year:

The following are the finalists for Offensive Player of the Year:

The following are the finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year:

The following are the finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year:

The following are the finalists for Comeback Player of the Year:

The following are the finalists for the Coach of the Year:

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings Sean Payton, Denver Broncos Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

The following are the finalists for the Assistant Coach of the Year:

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills OC Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles DC Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC