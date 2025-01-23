2024 NFL Award Finalists Revealed

The Associated Press has revealed finalists for their eight awards from the 2024 NFL season including MVP.
Finalists were determined by the AP voting system which has voters rank their top five picks for awards. The winners will be revealed at the NFL Honors show on February 6th on Fox.
The following are the finalists for Most Valuable Player:
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions QB
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB
The following are the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year:
- Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles LB
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE
- Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos CB
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB
The following are the finalists for Offensive Player of the Year:
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens RB
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB
The following are the finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year:
- Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders TE
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders QB
- Malik Nabers, New York Giants WR
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos QB
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars WR
The following are the finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year:
- Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles CB
- Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams DE
- Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles CB
- Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins DE
- Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams LB
The following are the finalists for Comeback Player of the Year:
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings QB
- J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers RB
- Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots CB
- Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills S
The following are the finalists for the Coach of the Year:
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings
- Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
- Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
- Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
The following are the finalists for the Assistant Coach of the Year:
- Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills OC
- Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles DC
- Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC
- Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC
- Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC
