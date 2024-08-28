2024 NFL Claims Tracker

Here’s a look at the waiver claims made by NFL teams on Wednesday, as they quickly moved to bolster their rosters following the recent wave of cuts. Keep an eye on these moves as teams fine-tune their squads heading into the season!

Bengals

Buccaneers

G Royce Newman (GB)

Chargers

RB Hassan Haskins (TEN)

Chiefs

DB Eric Scott (DAL)

Colts

DB Samuel Womack (SF)

Dolphins

WR Grant DuBose (GB)

Giants

DB Anthony Johnson (GB)

Jets

TE Brenden Bates (CHI)

Lions

LB Trevor Nowaske (ARI)

Packers

K Brayden Narveson (TEN)

Panthers

OLB Jamie Sheriff (SEA) CB Shemar Bartholomew (NYJ) CB Keenan Isaac (TB) CB Tariq Castro-Fields (WAS) LB Jon Rhattigan (SEA)

Patriots

OT Demontrey Jacobs (DEN) LB Curtis Jacobs (KC) DT Eric Johnson T Zachary Thomas

Raiders

DB Thomas Harper (LAC) DT Jonah Laulu (IND)

Rams

RB Cody Schrader (SF)

Saints

RB Kene Nwangwu (MIN)

Titans

DE Ali Gaye (HOU) DB Julius Wood (DAL)