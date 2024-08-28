2024 NFL Claims Tracker

Here’s a look at the waiver claims made by NFL teams on Wednesday, as they quickly moved to bolster their rosters following the recent wave of cuts. Keep an eye on these moves as teams fine-tune their squads heading into the season!
Bengals
- DE K.J. Henry (WAS)
Buccaneers
- G Royce Newman (GB)
Chargers
- RB Hassan Haskins (TEN)
Chiefs
- DB Eric Scott (DAL)
Colts
- DB Samuel Womack (SF)
Dolphins
- WR Grant DuBose (GB)
Giants
- DB Anthony Johnson (GB)
Jets
- TE Brenden Bates (CHI)
Lions
- LB Trevor Nowaske (ARI)
Packers
- K Brayden Narveson (TEN)
Panthers
- OLB Jamie Sheriff (SEA)
- CB Shemar Bartholomew (NYJ)
- CB Keenan Isaac (TB)
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields (WAS)
- LB Jon Rhattigan (SEA)
Patriots
- OT Demontrey Jacobs (DEN)
- LB Curtis Jacobs (KC)
- DT Eric Johnson
- T Zachary Thomas
Raiders
- DB Thomas Harper (LAC)
- DT Jonah Laulu (IND)
Rams
- RB Cody Schrader (SF)
Saints
- RB Kene Nwangwu (MIN)
Titans
- DE Ali Gaye (HOU)
- DB Julius Wood (DAL)
