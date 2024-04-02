Continuing to the second round of our 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Second Round

33 – Carolina Panthers: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

The Panthers are finally on the clock at No. 33. The theme of the offseason for Carolina has been to better support QB Bryce Young and getting younger at receiver would certainly be a positive after a disappointing 2023 season. McConkey could quickly become a favorite of Young’s due to his route-running, speed and overall athleticism.

34 – New England Patriots : Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

New England brought back Mike Onwenu and signed Chukwuma Okorafor to a one-year deal this offseason, but there are still questions at tackle. Morgan was a three-year starter at Arizona and has the athleticism to play left tackle at the next level.

35 – Arizona Cardinals: West Virginia C Zach Frazier

The Cardinals are still working to solidify their offensive line and center stands out as their most obvious area of need upfront. Frazier is among the best interior offensive line prospects in this year’s draft and offers good strength in the middle of the offensive line.

36 – Washington Commanders: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

Washington’s tackle depth is one of the areas that stands out at this point in the offseason. Suamataia is a former five-star recruit who offers good size and athleticism. He could step in and help at tackle.

37 – Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell

The Chargers opted to retain both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on restructured contracts this offseason, but they will need to get younger at the position in the coming years. Braswell possesses good size and length for his position and tested well at the Combine. He should be a solid fit at 3-4 OLB.

38 – Tennessee Titans: Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson

The Titans have loaded up in the secondary this offseason, but could still use some help upfront. Robinson has some impressive physical attributes along with good athleticism. He offers some position versatility in terms of where he plays along the defensive line.

39 – Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants): Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr

Carolina spent most of the offseason trying to add depth at areas of need including receiver, offensive and edge rusher, but cornerback remains an obvious need. Rakestraw Jr is a physical corner who offers upside in the years to come.

40 – Washington Commanders (from Chicago): Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter

The Commanders lost Kendall Fuller in free agency and could some more help at cornerback under new HC Dan Quinn. Lassiter is a physical corner who can hold up against the run and play both man and zone.

41 – Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper

The Packers released veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell this offseason, leaving a noticeable hole at linebacker. Cooper is known for his physical play and overall speed and tested really well at the Combine.

42 – Houston Texans (from Minnesota): Florida State DT Braden Fiske

The Texans’ roster has improved quite a bit over the last year, but one area where the team could be looking for help in the draft is defensive tackle. Fiske is a quick interior lineman with great athleticism for his position. He posted a 4.78 forty-yard dash at the combine.

43 – Atlanta Falcons: Iowa State CB TJ Tampa

The Falcons have AJ Terrell at corner, but could really use some additional help in the secondary. Tampa has good length and athleticism for a corner. He’s also physical for the position. Lance Zierlein compares him to Rasul Douglas.

44 – Las Vegas Raiders: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr

The Raiders signed Gradnew Minshew and have said they plan to have him compete with Aidan O’Connell this summer. However, Penix’s upside and ability to hit plays down the field could easily put him position to win the starting job. There are concerns here including a number of notable injuries, but this is the kind of risk worth taking if you’re in the market for a mid-round quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to Tua Tagovailoa.

45 – New Orleans Saints (from Denver): Florida State WR Keon Coleman

The Saints have one of the better young receivers in the NFL in Chris Olave, but Coleman would give them an appealing No. 2 option. Coleman can really go up and get the ball and offers good size for the position where he could be a mismatch for opposing defenses, particularly in the red zone. Lance Zierlein compares him to Drake London.

46 – Indianapolis Colts: Texas TE Ja’tavion Sanders

The Colts have been getting back for a few years now at tight end. They mix in a number of players, but it wouldn’t hurt to try to find a legit No. 1 option. Sanders is a pass-catching tight end with some potential as a blocker. Lance Zierlein compares him to David Njoku.

47 – New York Giants (from Seattle): Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

This is pretty easy. The Giants lost their top safety Xavier McKinney to the Packers in free agency. Nubin offers the ball skills and instincts to play free safety at the next level. Lance Zierlein compares him to Marcus Williams.

48 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Oregon WR Troy Franklin

The Jaguars obviously lost Calvin Ridley in free agency. He did sign some receivers including Gabe Davis, but this wouldn’t be a bad point to be looking for help at the position. Franklin tested well at the Combine and could be a potential vertical threat at the next level. Lance Zierlein compares him to Chris Olave.

49 – Cincinnati Bengals: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

Here’s the first running back to come off the board. The Bengals opted to trade Joe Mixon to the Texans this offseason and signed Zack Moss as a replacement. Brooks could give the Bengals a stylistic compliment to Moss and his bruising running attack. Brooks is more of an agile running back who can help in the receiving game. Lance Zierlein compares him ot Jamaal Charles.

50 – Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): Washington State S Jaden Hicks

The Eagles just signed Reed Blankenship to an extension, but there are questions about the team’s safety depth. Hicks possesses good instincts and ball skills and can be used as a tight-end defender.

51 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Michigan WR Roman Wilson

Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers this offseason and has since brought in Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, but they will need more help at the position to take a step forward as a unit in 2024. Wilson has top-end play speed with a higher ceiling at the next level as a potential weapon for teams out of the slot.

52 – Los Angeles Rams: Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

Edge rusher seems like a position the Rams will be focused on in this year’s draft. Round two offers some value at the position and Kneeland would give them an interesting OLB prospect to develop in the coming years.

53 – Philadelphia Eagles: Ohio State TE Cade Stover

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will turn 30 during the season and this is about when Philadelphia drafted him to backup Zach Ertz. Stover has good athleticism and catching ability for a tight end. There is room for growth with him and playing a part-time role behind Goedert could help him in the long run. Lance Zierlein compares him to Jake Ferguson.

54 – Cleveland Browns: NC State LB Payton Wilson

The Browns continue to shy away from investing in the linebacker position. They have added some veteran help in Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush, but Wilson could be an intriguing value at this point. He tested very well at the Combine, can rush the pass rusher and hold up in coverage.

55 – Miami Dolphins: Michigan DT Kris Jenkins

The Dolphins allowed Christian Wilkins to depart in free agency for a big-money deal with the Raiders, which leaves a pretty big hole in the middle of their defense. They did add some help in free agency, but Jenkins would give them a quick interior pass rusher to develop in the middle of their defense.

56 – Dallas Cowboys: Michigan RB Blake Corum

Dallas watched as Tony Pollard signed with the Titans in free agency and they haven’t done much to bolster the position up to this point. Corum has shown a good ability for running between the tackles and offers three-down upside at running back. He could help to fill the Tony Pollard role for the Cowboys.

57 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac

The Buccaneers let go of Shaq Barrett in free agency and while they have added to the position, it wouldn’t hurt to bring in another young pass rusher to bolster their depth in the years to come. Isaac is more of a 3-4 OLB prospect who offers impressive athleticism.

58 – Green Bay Packers: Utah S Cole Bishop

The Packers spent big on Xavier McKinney in free agency, but safety depth remains a question mark. Bishop would be a good compliment to McKinney in that he’s a high-volume tackler capable of covering tight ends.

59 – Houston Texans: Michigan LB Junior Colson

Texans GM Nick Caserio is always interested in linebacker depth. Colson offers good range for a linebacker and tested well at the Combine this year. He could be a potential three-down linebacker for the Texans. Lance Zierlein compares him to Willie Gay.

60 – Buffalo Bills: Western Michigan WR Malachi Corley

We had the Bills taking a receiver in round one, but GM Brandon Beane told reporters he’ll do everything he can to bolster the team’s receiving corps after trading away Stefon Diggs. What about doubling up at receiver? Corley would be an intriguing fit in the Bills’ offense, as he’s a big, physical receiver with a knack for breaking tackles. Lance Zierlein compares him to Deebo Samuel.

61 – Detroit Lions: Miami S Kamren Kinchens

Once again, the Lions’ roster is in good shape. There is room, however, for some safety depth. Kinchens is a raw prospect, but he has good range and instincts for safety.

62 – Baltimore Ravens: Rutgers CB Max Melton

The Ravens could once again use edge rusher depth after losing Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. Melton was a Combine standout, posting a 4.39 forty time and a 40.5″ Vertical Jump. He offers some position versatility and has good ball skills at corner.

63 – San Francisco 49ers: UConn G Christian Haynes

Hayes was a four-year starter at UConn. He displayed some impressive athleticism at the Combine this year and could end up being a good value pick at the end of round two.

64 – Kansas City Chiefs: Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

This is another upside pick for the champs. Kansas City has invested in the edge rusher position over the years, but there are questions about how good the unit will be in 2024. Trice has good size and would fit the Chiefs’ 4-3 base defense. He was a very productive player at Washington.