We have a big update to our 2024 NFL Mock Draft this week with the addition of a second round! The real thing is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26 with the final four rounds finishing up on Saturday starting at noon.

A link to Round 2 is included at the bottom of the page. There is also a breakdown of each team’s picks available on page three if you’re interested.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Two Rounds

1 – Chicago Bears (CAR): USC QB Caleb Williams

It’s been a foregone conclusion that Caleb Williams was going to be the No. 1 pick for several months now, so no surprises here. The Bears are in position to land one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory, thanks to a phenomenal trade with the Panthers last year.

2 – Washington Commanders: LSU QB Jayden Daniels

This is where the draft gets interesting. The Commanders are almost certainly keeping the pick and taking the quarterback of the future. Drake Maye is in the mix for this pick, but we have Washington going with the Heisman Trophy winner.

3 – New England Patriots: North Carolina QB Drake Maye

There is a chance the Patriots could trade out of the No. 3 spot, but indications are that they will keep the pick and select a quarterback of the future to build around. They signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason which should buy them time if they prefer not to rush Maye into the starting role. Although, it would likely only be a matter of time before Maye would be under center for the Patriots.

4 – TRADE: Minnesota Vikings (ARI) : Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings have telegraphed their intentions to trade up for a quarterback by acquiring an additional first-round pick from the Texans. There has been a lot of buzz about quarterbacks going one, two, three and four so if the Vikings want to get one of the top-four prospects at the position, this is the kind of move they’d need to consider. McCarthy has a lot of fans in the NFL and could be a very solid quarterback to build around in the years to come.

5 – Los Angeles Chargers: Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr

The Chargers need to address their receiving corps after trading away Keenan Allen and cutting Mike Williams this offseason and what better way to do so than take a potential star in Marvin Harrison Jr? Lance Zierlein compares Harrison Jr to CeeDee Lamb.

6 – New York Giants: LSU WR Malik Nabers

New York has multiple roster needs to address this offseason, but the opportunity to land a high-end receiver prospect like Nabers is likely too appealing to pass up. Nabers is viewed by some to be the best receiver prospect in a draft with multiple elite prospects. Lance Zierlein compares him to Justin Jefferson.

7 – Tennessee Titans: Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

The Titans have been trying to fix their offensive line for several years now. They drafted multiple first-rounders and even signed some free agents, but it just hasn’t worked out for them. Alt is a solid offensive tackle prospect who could take some pressure off of their current unit and allow 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski to kick in to guard.

8 – Atlanta Falcons: Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

Pass rusher is among the top roster needs for the Falcons at this point and the good news is that the best edge rusher in the draft could very well be available to them at No. 8 overall. Lance Zierlein compares him to Brian Burns.

9 – Chicago Bears: Washington WR Rome Odunze

To think the Bears could get an elite quarterback prospect and then follow that up with an elite receiver prospect is pretty incredible. Odunze doesn’t always get the same level of praise as Harrison Jr or Nabers, but he deserves to be in that conversation. The Bears have already added to the receiver position this offseason with Keenan Allen but the opportunity to have one of the best top-three receiver tandems in the league would be hard to pass up. Lance Zierlein compares him to Larry Fitzgerald.

10 – New York Jets: Georgia TE Brock Bowers

The Jets have done a good job of addressing roster needs ahead of the draft. They’ve signed multiple offensive line, added Mike Williams and acquired an impact edge rusher in Hasson Reddick. This leaves them in a unique position to go best player available and Bowers could help to open up their offense in the middle of the field. Aaron Rodgers has had a tendency for targeting tight ends and the Packers previously tried multiple times to surround him with tight end weapons during his tenure in Green Bay. Lance Zierlein compares him to George Kittle.

11 – TRADE: Arizona Cardinals (MIN): Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

We projected the Cardinals to trade out of the No. 4 spot, which doesn’t seem all that shocking considering the moves down the board they made last year and the number of roster holes they have to address. As of now, Arizona’s edge rusher group includes Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck and B.J. Ojulari, among others. Verse would get them a top-end prospect at a premium position to build their defense around.

12 – Denver Broncos: Oregon QB Bo Nix

The Broncos currently have just one pick in the first two rounds to work with this year, so it’s possible this could be a point to watch for a trade-down. Sean Payton has never drafted a quarterback in the first round, but it’s not for a lack of trying. If they hold they pick, addressing the quarterback position makes a good deal of sense, given that they’re currently slated to start Jarrett Stidham. Nix is a unique prospect. He was the No. 1 recruit in the country at one point and offers five years of starting experience coming out of college. Lance Zierlein compares him to Tony Romo.

13 – Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama OT JC Latham

There are a few ways the Raiders could go at No. 13 overall, but the way this draft has gone, this is a prime spot to get one of the top offensive line prospects in what is a great year for the positions. Latham could slot in at right tackle for Las Vegas and he offers both upside and position flexibility.

14 – New Orleans Saints: Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

The Saints used a first-round pick on Trevor Penning a few years ago, but it hasn’t really worked out up to this point. Fashanu could give the Saints a proven left tackle and allow them to move Penning inside to guard.

15 – Indianapolis Colts: Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

This is a good year to be in the cornerback market and at this point in round one, there are some good value options on the board. Mitchell is one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft class. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash and had one of the best all-around combine performances. Beyond that, he offers good size and traits for the position.

16 – Seattle Seahawks: Washington OL Troy Fautanu

The Seahawks should have a good read on the kind of player Fautanu is and how he could project in terms of their offensive line. Fautanu offers position versatility with experience at both offensive tackle and guard.

17 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

Receiver is a consideration here, given the loss of Calvin Ridley in free agency, but Arnold would be a tough prospect to pass on, particularly with the Jaguars’ need at corner. As of now, the Jaguars could be starting Ronald Darby and Tyson Campbell at cornerback in 2024. Arnold would give them a higher-ceiling option at the position. Lance Zierlein compares him to Marshon Lattimore.

18 – Cincinnati Bengals: Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

One of the benefits of having a good roster is that you can focus on taking the best available player instead of trying to address needs in the draft. The Bengals could consider other positions here, as they have Orlando Brown at left tackle and signed Trent Brown to solidify the right tackle spot. However, Brown received just a one-year contract and has been inconsistent. Fuaga could always play guard temporarily if need be, but he has the ability to be a future starter at right tackle. Lance Zierlein compares him to Taylor Decker.

19 – Los Angeles Rams: Texas DT Byron Murphy II

The Rams lost Aaron Donald to retirement and while almost no one will be able to replace a game-changing talent like that, Murphy is a similar “type” of defensive tackle. He’s an agile interior pass rusher who could be a potential three-down interior lineman for the Rams in years to come. Lance Zierlein compares him to Ed Oliver.

20 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

The Steelers drafted Broderick Jones in the first round last year and opted to play him at right tackle as a rookie. Doubling down on tackle in back-to-back years would allow them to move Jones to left tackle and then insert Guyton in at right tackle.

21 – Miami Dolphins: UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

The Dolphins do have talent at edge rusher, but unfortunately, Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips are coming off of major injuries and it remains to be seen when they’ll be back to 100 percent. Miami did bring in Shaq Barrett, but this could be a value spot for the Dolphins at pass rusher. Latu is a fascinating prospect. He had one of the best combines for edge rushers and was consistently impactful for UCLA during his college career. Lance Zierlein compares him to TJ Watt.

22 – Philadelphia Eagles: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

Philadelphia once again have limited roster needs heading into the draft. There are, however, a few areas such as cornerback where some young depth would be a plus with Darius Slay and James Bradberry getting up there in age. Wiggins checks a lot of boxes in terms of size speed (4.28 forty) and offers a high ceiling as a prospect. Beyond that, he wouldn’t be asked to be a day-one starter for the Eagles.

23 – TRADE: Arizona Cardinals (MIN, HOU, CLE): LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr

Earlier, we projected the Cardinals trading out of the No. 4 spot with the Vikings. The benefit is picking up the No. 23 overall pick. Had Arizona kept the No. 4 pick, taking a receiver would have been appealing, but it worked out in the end, as they’re able to trade down, get an edge rusher, and then come back and get a solid receiver prospect in Thomas Jr. Thomas had a great combine, displaying high-end athleticism to go along with good size and speed for receiver.

24 – Dallas Cowboys: Duke OL Graham Barton

The offensive line has been a strength for the Cowboys for a good while now. However, it’s getting to the point where they will need to make a concerted effort to get younger at several positions up front. They’re likely to move Tyler Smith to left tackle this year, which would open a spot at guard.

25 – Green Bay Packers: Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Green Bay entered the 2023 season with questions across the board. However, they surpassed most, if not all, expectations, which included a postseason win over the Cowboys. The roster is in pretty good shape and is among the youngest in the NFL. There are some areas of need but when it comes to matching up the best available players and the Packers’ needs, the offensive line stands out. Powers-Johnson played center at Oregon and Josh Myers is in the final year of his rookie deal. However, even if he’s still in the Packers’ plans long-term, Powers-Johnson would likely be cross-trained in Green Bay and could compete for playing time at right guard with Sean Rhyan. Lance Zierlein compares him to Quinn Meinerz.

26 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Iowa CB Cooper Dejean

The Buccaneers could use more depth at cornerback after trading away Carlton Davis to the Lions a few weeks ago. It’s possible they add another veteran in the coming weeks, but even if they do, Dejean would be an appealing prospect to add their the secondary. Dejean offers good size and ball skills along with the ability to help out on special teams if need be.

27 – Arizona Cardinals (HOU): Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

As of now, the Cardinals’ top three corners consist of Starling Thomas V, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Garrett Williams, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see them aggressively target the position in the draft. The good news is that this is a fairly deep cornerback class. McKinstry is known for his coverage and could be a real asset in Jonathan Gannon’s defense for the years to come. Lance Zierlein compares him to A.J. Terrell.

28 – Buffalo Bills: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

Even before the Bills agreed to trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans, receiver stood out as a position to target in the draft. Now it’s a no-brainer. Mitchell posted some great athleticism numbers at the combine including a 4.34 forty. He offers size, speed and ball skills. Lance Zierlein compares him to George Pickens.

29 – Detroit Lions: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

It’s possible is gone well before the Lions are on the clock at No. 29 overall, so this would be a pretty good value pick for Detroit. Robinson offers high upside and a very appealing athletic profile, which included a 4.48 forty at the combine. Lance Zierlein compares him to Micah Parsons.

30 – Baltimore Ravens: Georgia OT Amarius Mims

The Ravens will need to rework their offensive line in the coming years and this is a good draft to be targeting help at tackle. Mims is a prototypical offensive tackle with a fairly high ceiling. Lance Zierlein compares him to Donovan Smith.

31 – San Francisco 49ers: Illinois DT Jer’zhan Newton

The 49ers are a challenging team, given that they have very few roster holes to fill. They’ve added depth at DT this offseason by acquiring Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott, but they don’t have any long-term prospects at the position. The 49ers opted to release Arik Armstead and will move forward with Javon Hargrave, who still has a few years remaining on his deal. However, he’s 31 and the 49ers could be looking to get younger in the next year or so. Newton was a highly disruptive interior defender at Illinois. Interestingly enough, Lance Zierlein compares him to Javon Hargrave.

32 – Kansas City Chiefs: Texas WR Xavier Worthy

The Chiefs round out the first round by taking the Combine forty-yard dash record holder. Kansas City has already added some speed at receiver this offseason with the addition of Marquise Brown, but it wouldn’t hurt to continue adding offensive weapons with high-end speed, given their success with fast receivers. There’s risk to this pick, but the upside would unlock their offense and help take some pressure off of Mahomes and Kelce.