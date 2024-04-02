2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks By Team

Here’s a quick breakdown of each pick from our 2024 NFL Mock Draft broken down by each team.
Arizona Cardinals
- 11 – Florida State EDGE Jared Verse (Trade from Minnesota)
- 23 – LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr (Trade from Minnesota, via Houston and Cleveland)
- 27 – Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (from Houston)
- 35 – West Virginia C Zach Frazier
Atlanta Falcons
- 8 – Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner
- 43 – Iowa State CB TJ Tampa
Baltimore Ravens
- 30 – Georgia OT Amarius Mims
- 62 – Rutgers CB Max Melton
Buffalo Bills
- 28 – Texas WR Adonai Mitchell
- 60 – Western Michigan WR Malachi Corley
Carolina Panthers
- 33 – Georgia WR Ladd McConkey
- 39 – Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr (from New York Giants)
Chicago Bears
- 1 – USC QB Caleb Williams (from Carolina)
- 9 – Washington WR Rome Odunze
Cincinnati Bengals
- 18 – Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga
- 49 – Texas RB Jonathon Brooks
Cleveland Browns
- 54 – NC State LB Payton Wilson
Dallas Cowboys
- 24 – Duke OL Graham Barton
- 56 – Michigan RB Blake Corum
Denver Broncos
- 12 – Oregon QB Bo Nix
Detroit Lions
- 29 – Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson
- 61 – Miami S Kamren Kinchens
Green Bay Packers
- 25 – Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
- 41 – Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper (from New York Jets)
- 58 – Utah S Cole Bishop
Houston Texans
- 42 – Florida State DT Braden Fiske (from Minnesota)
- 59 – Michigan LB Junior Colson
Indianapolis Colts
- 15 – Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
- 46 – Texas TE Ja’tavion Sanders
Jacksonville Jaguars
- 17 – Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
- 48 – Oregon WR Troy Franklin
Kansas City Chiefs
- 32 – Texas WR Xavier Worthy
- 64 – Washington EDGE Bralen Trice
Las Vegas Raiders
- 13 – Alabama OT JC Latham
- 44 – Washington QB Michael Penix Jr
Los Angeles Chargers
- 5 – Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr
- 37 – Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell
Los Angeles Rams
- 19 – Texas DT Byron Murphy II
- 52 – Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
Miami Dolphins
- 21 – UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu
- 55 – Michigan DT Kris Jenkins
Minnesota Vikings
- 4 – Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (Trade from Arizona)
New England Patriots
- 3 – North Carolina QB Drake Maye
- 34 – Arizona OT Jordan Morgan
New Orleans Saints
- 14 – Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu
- 45 – Florida State WR Keon Coleman (from Denver)
New York Giants
- 6 – LSU WR Malik Nabers
- 47 – Minnesota S Tyler Nubin (from Seattle)
New York Jets
- 10 – Clemson TE Brock Bowers
Philadelphia Eagles
- 22 – Clemson CB Nate Wiggins
- 50 – Washington State S Jaden Hicks (from New Orleans)
- 53 – Ohio State TE Cade Stover
Pittsburgh Steelers
- 20 – Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton
- 51 – Michigan WR Roman Wilson
San Francisco 49ers
- 31 – Illinois DT Jer’zhan Newton
- 63 – UConn G Christian Haynes
Seattle Seahawks
- 16 – Washington OL Troy Fautanu
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 26 – Iowa CB Cooper Dejean
- 57 – Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac
Tennessee Titans
- 7 – Notre Dame OT Joe Alt
- 38 – Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson
Washington Commanders
- 2 – LSU QB Jayden Daniels
- 36 – BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia
- 40 – Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter (from Chicago)
