2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks By Team

Here’s a quick breakdown of each pick from our 2024 NFL Mock Draft broken down by each team.

Arizona Cardinals

11 – Florida State EDGE Jared Verse (Trade from Minnesota)

(Trade from Minnesota) 23 – LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr (Trade from Minnesota, via Houston and Cleveland)

(Trade from Minnesota, via Houston and Cleveland) 27 – Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (from Houston)

(from Houston) 35 – West Virginia C Zach Frazier

Atlanta Falcons

8 – Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

43 – Iowa State CB TJ Tampa

Baltimore Ravens

30 – Georgia OT Amarius Mims

62 – Rutgers CB Max Melton

Buffalo Bills

28 – Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

60 – Western Michigan WR Malachi Corley

Carolina Panthers

33 – Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

39 – Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr (from New York Giants)

Chicago Bears

1 – USC QB Caleb Williams (from Carolina)

(from Carolina) 9 – Washington WR Rome Odunze

Cincinnati Bengals

18 – Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

49 – Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

Cleveland Browns

54 – NC State LB Payton Wilson

Dallas Cowboys

24 – Duke OL Graham Barton

56 – Michigan RB Blake Corum

Denver Broncos

12 – Oregon QB Bo Nix

Detroit Lions

29 – Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

61 – Miami S Kamren Kinchens

Green Bay Packers

25 – Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

41 – Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper (from New York Jets)

(from New York Jets) 58 – Utah S Cole Bishop

Houston Texans

42 – Florida State DT Braden Fiske (from Minnesota)

(from Minnesota) 59 – Michigan LB Junior Colson

Indianapolis Colts

15 – Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

46 – Texas TE Ja’tavion Sanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

17 – Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

48 – Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs

32 – Texas WR Xavier Worthy

64 – Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

Las Vegas Raiders

13 – Alabama OT JC Latham

44 – Washington QB Michael Penix Jr

Los Angeles Chargers

5 – Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr

37 – Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell

Los Angeles Rams

19 – Texas DT Byron Murphy II

52 – Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

Miami Dolphins

21 – UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

55 – Michigan DT Kris Jenkins

Minnesota Vikings

4 – Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (Trade from Arizona)

New England Patriots

3 – North Carolina QB Drake Maye

34 – Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

New Orleans Saints

14 – Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

45 – Florida State WR Keon Coleman (from Denver)

New York Giants

6 – LSU WR Malik Nabers

47 – Minnesota S Tyler Nubin (from Seattle)

New York Jets

10 – Clemson TE Brock Bowers

Philadelphia Eagles

22 – Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

50 – Washington State S Jaden Hicks (from New Orleans)

(from New Orleans) 53 – Ohio State TE Cade Stover

Pittsburgh Steelers

20 – Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

51 – Michigan WR Roman Wilson

San Francisco 49ers

31 – Illinois DT Jer’zhan Newton

63 – UConn G Christian Haynes

Seattle Seahawks

16 – Washington OL Troy Fautanu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26 – Iowa CB Cooper Dejean

57 – Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac

Tennessee Titans

7 – Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

38 – Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson

Washington Commanders

2 – LSU QB Jayden Daniels

36 – BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

40 – Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter (from Chicago)