2024 NFL Mock Draft: Picks By Team

By
Nate Bouda
-

Here’s a quick breakdown of each pick from our 2024 NFL Mock Draft broken down by each team.

NFL Draft Logo

 

Arizona Cardinals

  • 11 – Florida State EDGE Jared Verse (Trade from Minnesota)
  • 23 – LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr (Trade from Minnesota, via Houston and Cleveland)
  • 27 – Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (from Houston)
  • 35 – West Virginia C Zach Frazier

Atlanta Falcons

  • 8 – Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner
  • 43 – Iowa State CB TJ Tampa

Baltimore Ravens

  • 30 – Georgia OT Amarius Mims
  • 62 – Rutgers CB Max Melton

Buffalo Bills

  • 28 – Texas WR Adonai Mitchell
  • 60 – Western Michigan WR Malachi Corley

Carolina Panthers

  • 33 – Georgia WR Ladd McConkey
  • 39 – Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr (from New York Giants)
 
 

Chicago Bears

  • 1 – USC QB Caleb Williams (from Carolina)
  • 9 – Washington WR Rome Odunze

Cincinnati Bengals

  • 18 – Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga
  • 49 – Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

Cleveland Browns

  • 54 – NC State LB Payton Wilson

Dallas Cowboys

  • 24 – Duke OL Graham Barton
  • 56 – Michigan RB Blake Corum

Denver Broncos

  • 12 – Oregon QB Bo Nix
 
 

Detroit Lions

  • 29 – Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson
  • 61 – Miami S Kamren Kinchens

Green Bay Packers

  • 25 – Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
  • 41 – Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper (from New York Jets)
  • 58 – Utah S Cole Bishop

Houston Texans

  • 42 – Florida State DT Braden Fiske (from Minnesota)
  • 59 – Michigan LB Junior Colson

Indianapolis Colts

  • 15 – Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
  • 46 – Texas TE Ja’tavion Sanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • 17 – Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
  • 48 – Oregon WR Troy Franklin
 
 

Kansas City Chiefs

  • 32 – Texas WR Xavier Worthy
  • 64 – Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

Las Vegas Raiders

  • 13 – Alabama OT JC Latham
  • 44 – Washington QB Michael Penix Jr

Los Angeles Chargers

  • 5 – Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr
  • 37 – Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell

Los Angeles Rams

  • 19 – Texas DT Byron Murphy II
  • 52 – Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

Miami Dolphins

  • 21 – UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu
  • 55 – Michigan DT Kris Jenkins
 
 

Minnesota Vikings

  • 4 – Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (Trade from Arizona)

New England Patriots

  • 3 – North Carolina QB Drake Maye
  • 34 – Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

New Orleans Saints

  • 14 – Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu
  • 45 – Florida State WR Keon Coleman (from Denver)

New York Giants

  • 6 – LSU WR Malik Nabers
  • 47 – Minnesota S Tyler Nubin (from Seattle)

New York Jets

  • 10 – Clemson TE Brock Bowers
 
 

Philadelphia Eagles

  • 22 – Clemson CB Nate Wiggins
  • 50 – Washington State S Jaden Hicks (from New Orleans)
  • 53 – Ohio State TE Cade Stover

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 20 – Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton
  • 51 – Michigan WR Roman Wilson

San Francisco 49ers

  • 31 – Illinois DT Jer’zhan Newton
  • 63 – UConn G Christian Haynes

Seattle Seahawks

  • 16 – Washington OL Troy Fautanu

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • 26 – Iowa CB Cooper Dejean
  • 57 – Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac
 
 

Tennessee Titans

  • 7 – Notre Dame OT Joe Alt
  • 38 – Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson

Washington Commanders

  • 2 – LSU QB Jayden Daniels
  • 36 – BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia
  • 40 – Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter (from Chicago)

Back To Round 1

Back To Round 2

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply