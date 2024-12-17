2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 16

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 16 on Tuesday. 

AFC

CLINCHED:

  • Buffalo Bills (11-3) – AFC East
  • Houston Texans (9-5) – AFC South
  • Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) – AFC West
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) – playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs. Houston Texans (9-5); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. KC win + BUF loss or tie
  2. KC tie + BUF loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. PIT win

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. BAL win or tie
  2. MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Denver clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. DEN win or tie
  2. MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Denver Broncos (9-5); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. LAC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
  2. LAC tie + MIA loss + IND loss + CIN loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

  • Detroit Lions (12-2) – playoff berth
  • Minnesota Vikings (12-2) – playoff berth
  • Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. PHI win or tie

Green Bay Packers (10-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. GB win or tie
  2. ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
  3. ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie

Washington Commanders (9-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. WAS win + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
  2. WAS win + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie
  3. WAS tie + ATL loss + ARI loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie (as long as LAR and SEA both don’t tie)

