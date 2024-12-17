2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 16

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 16 on Tuesday.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (11-3) – AFC East

Houston Texans (9-5) – AFC South

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) – AFC West

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) – playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs. Houston Texans (9-5); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

KC win + BUF loss or tie KC tie + BUF loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with :

PIT win

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with :

BAL win or tie MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Denver clinches a playoff berth with :

DEN win or tie MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Denver Broncos (9-5); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with :

LAC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie LAC tie + MIA loss + IND loss + CIN loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit Lions (12-2) – playoff berth

Minnesota Vikings (12-2) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with :

PHI win or tie

Green Bay Packers (10-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with :

GB win or tie ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie

Washington Commanders (9-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Washington clinches a playoff berth with :

WAS win + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie WAS win + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie WAS tie + ATL loss + ARI loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie (as long as LAR and SEA both don’t tie)