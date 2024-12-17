2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 16

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 16 on Tuesday.
AFC
CLINCHED:
- Buffalo Bills (11-3) – AFC East
- Houston Texans (9-5) – AFC South
- Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) – AFC West
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) – playoff berth
Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs. Houston Texans (9-5); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC
Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- KC win + BUF loss or tie
- KC tie + BUF loss
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win
Baltimore Ravens (9-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:
- BAL win or tie
- MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
- DEN win or tie
- MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Denver Broncos (9-5); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
- LAC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
- LAC tie + MIA loss + IND loss + CIN loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Detroit Lions (12-2) – playoff berth
- Minnesota Vikings (12-2) – playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) – playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win or tie
Green Bay Packers (10-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- GB win or tie
- ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
- ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie
Washington Commanders (9-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
- WAS win + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
- WAS win + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie
- WAS tie + ATL loss + ARI loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie (as long as LAR and SEA both don’t tie)
