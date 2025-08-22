2025 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker

By
Nate Bouda
-

NFLTR’s 2025 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.

NFL logo

This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 26.

Giants

  1. WR Jordan Bly
  2. ILB K.J. Cloyd
  3. CB O’Donnell Fortune
  4. ILB Dyontae Johnson
  5. C Jimmy Morrissey
  6. WR Zach Pascal
  7. WR Montrell Washington
  8. OL Jaison Williams

Patriots

  1. LB RJ Moten
  2. RB Micah Bernard
  3. WR Phil Lutz
  4. DT Kyle Peko
  5. TE Cole Fotheringham
  6. RB Shane Watts
  7. DT Philip Blidi
  8. QB Ben Wooldridge
  9. DB Jordan Polk
  10. LB Monty Rice
  11. G Sidy Sow
  12. TE Jaheim Bell
  13. DB Isaiah Bolden
  14. G Tyrese Robinson

Steelers

  1. LB Kenny Willekes
  2. LS Jake McQuaide
  3. DB Kam Alexander
  4. DB Quindell Johnson
  5. DB Kyler McMichael
  6. DB Mikey Victor
  7. OL Doug Nester
  8. OL Julian Pearl
  9. QB Logan Woodside
  10. RB Evan Hull
  11. TE Kevin Foelsch

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply