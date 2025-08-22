NFLTR’s 2025 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.
This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 26.
Giants
- WR Jordan Bly
- ILB K.J. Cloyd
- CB O’Donnell Fortune
- ILB Dyontae Johnson
- C Jimmy Morrissey
- WR Zach Pascal
- WR Montrell Washington
- OL Jaison Williams
Patriots
- LB RJ Moten
- RB Micah Bernard
- WR Phil Lutz
- DT Kyle Peko
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- RB Shane Watts
- DT Philip Blidi
- QB Ben Wooldridge
- DB Jordan Polk
- LB Monty Rice
- G Sidy Sow
- TE Jaheim Bell
- DB Isaiah Bolden
- G Tyrese Robinson
Steelers
- LB Kenny Willekes
- LS Jake McQuaide
- DB Kam Alexander
- DB Quindell Johnson
- DB Kyler McMichael
- DB Mikey Victor
- OL Doug Nester
- OL Julian Pearl
- QB Logan Woodside
- RB Evan Hull
- TE Kevin Foelsch
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!