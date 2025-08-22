NFLTR’s 2025 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker. We’ll have updates posted as moves are reported and announced leading up to the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players, so be sure to check back for the latest moves.

This year, NFL teams will only have one round of roster cuts with final cuts being made on August 26.

Giants

WR Jordan Bly ILB K.J. Cloyd CB O’Donnell Fortune ILB Dyontae Johnson C Jimmy Morrissey WR Zach Pascal WR Montrell Washington OL Jaison Williams

Patriots

LB RJ Moten RB Micah Bernard WR Phil Lutz DT Kyle Peko TE Cole Fotheringham RB Shane Watts DT Philip Blidi QB Ben Wooldridge DB Jordan Polk LB Monty Rice G Sidy Sow TE Jaheim Bell DB Isaiah Bolden G Tyrese Robinson

Steelers

LB Kenny Willekes LS Jake McQuaide DB Kam Alexander DB Quindell Johnson DB Kyler McMichael DB Mikey Victor OL Doug Nester OL Julian Pearl QB Logan Woodside RB Evan Hull TE Kevin Foelsch