49ers Activate DL Maurice Hurst From Injured Reserve

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve activated DL Maurice Hurst from injured reserve for Sunday’s game. 

Hurst, 26, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him. 

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal. 

In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, and one pass defense. 

