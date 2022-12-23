49ers Activate DT Javon Kinlaw, Make Three Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers have activated DT Javon Kinlaw from injured reserve, per Matt Maiocco.

The team confirmed the news, and announced they released LB Curtis Robinson in a corresponding move to make room on the roster.

The 49ers have activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the Injured Reserve List. Additional moves ahead of #WASvsSF 👇 — San Francisco 49ers – x (@49ers) December 23, 2022

The 49ers also elevated DL Michael Dwumfour and WR Willie Snead from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16.

Kinlaw, 25, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also includes a fifth year for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,314,031 this season.

In 2022, Kinlaw has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.