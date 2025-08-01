49ers Activate LB Curtis Robinson From PUP List

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers have activated LB Curtis Robinson from their Physically Unable to Perform list on Friday.

Robinson, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2021. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million contract with the Broncos.

Denver waived Robinson coming out of the preseason as a rookie before re-signing him to their practice squad. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before signing with the 49ers’ practice squad in December 2021.

He’s been on and off San Francisco’s active roster ever since and was placed on injured reserve in 2024 after tearing his ACL after three games. San Francisco re-signed him to a one-year contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.