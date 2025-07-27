49ers Activate WR Ricky Pearsall From PUP List

The 49ers announced on Sunday that they have activated WR Ricky Pearsall from the physically unable to perform list following a hamstring injury.

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have activated WR Ricky Pearsall from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 27, 2025

Pearsall, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Pearsall appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught 31 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He also added three carries for 45 yards.