49ers Adding $3M Of Incentives To WR Jauan Jennings’ Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers and WR Jauan Jennings reached agreement on a deal that will add $3 million in play-time incentives to his contract.

Jennings will now earn up to $10.5 million this season with a base value of $7.5 million.

Schefter says that negotiating between the 49ers and Jennings picked up once he was able to return from the calf injury that had limited.

Jennings was reportedly prepared to request a trade out of San Francisco, even though he is one of the best receivers.

Jennings is still in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that includes a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jennings appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 975 yards receiving and six touchdowns.