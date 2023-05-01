49ers Agree To Terms With 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they’ve agreed to terms with 11 undrafted free agents from the 2023 class.

The full list of players includes:

Texas-El Paso RB Ronald Awatt

Oregon State FB Jack Colletto Shepherd OL Joey Fisher Texas CB D’Shawn Jamison Marshall RB Khalan Laborn Washington OL Corey Luciano Hawaii OL Ilm Manning Minnesota LB Mariano Sori-Marin North Dakota State DL Spencer Waege Tulane WR Shae Wyatt Rutgers DB Avery Young

Laborn, 23, was a first-team all-Sun Belt selection for Marshall during the 2022 season. He rushed for over 100 yards in every game during the 2022 season for the Thundering Hurd.

In 2022, Laborn appeared in 13 games for Marshall and rushed for 1,513 yards on 302 carries and 16 touchdowns. He also added 116 receiving yards on 16 receptions.