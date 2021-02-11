49ers Announce 13 Coaching Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially announced 13 coaching hires/promotions on Thursday.

Here’s the full list:

Butch Barry – Assistant Offensive Line James Bettcher – Senior Defensive Assistant/Run Game Specialist Chris Foerster – Offensive Line Leonard Hankerson – Offensive Quality Control Matthew Harper – Assistant Special Teams Andrew Hayes-Stoker – Defensive Quality Control Johnny Holland – Linebackers Klay Kubiak – Defensive Quality Control August Mangin – Special Teams Quality Control Rich Scangarello – Quarterbacks Bobby Slowik – Offensive Passing Game Specialist Darryl Tapp – Assistant Defensive Line Cory Undlin – Defensive Pass Game Specialist/Secondary

Bettcher, 42, began his coaching career at Saints Francis (IN) in 2004 as their special teams coordinator/DL coach. He later worked for Bowling Green, North Carolina, Ball State and New Hampshire before the Colts hired him as their outside linebackers coach in 2012.

He followed Bruce Arians to Arizona in 2013 to become the Cardinals’ outside linebackers coach he was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015, replacing Todd Bowles.

The Giants hired Bettcher in 2018 before replacing him last year.

Scangarello, 48, worked at Idaho as an offensive graduate assistant before beginning his coaching career at UC-Davis in 1998. He eventually worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator in 2008 before departing to be the Raiders’ offensive quality control coach in 2009.

Northern Arizona University hired Scangarello as their offensive coordinator/assistant HC in 2010 and he spent three seasons. The Falcons would later hire him as their offensive quality control coach and Scangarello followed Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers as the team’s QBs coach in 2017.

Scangarello joined the Broncos as offensive coordinator in 2019 but Denver surprisingly fired him after just one season after there was some reported internal strife between Broncos HC Vic Fangio and the offensive coaching staff that surfaced midseason. He caught on as a consultant with the Eagles in 2020 on a one-year deal.

In 2019, the Broncos were No. 28 in total yards, No. 28 in total points, No. 20 in rushing yards and No. 28 in passing yards.

Undlin, 49, began his coaching career as the linebackers coach at California Lutheran. He took his first NFL coaching job in 2004 a defensive coaching assistant for the Patriots.

From there, Undlin worked for the Browns, Jaguars and Broncos before the Eagles hired him as their DBs coach in 2015. The Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2020, the Lions defense ranked No. 32 in yards allowed, No. 32 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.