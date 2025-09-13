49ers Announce Four Moves, Call Up QB Adrian Martinez

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 2’s game.

The full list includes:

49ers signed LB Curtis Robinson to their active roster.

to their active roster. 49ers waived DE Robert Beal

49ers elevated QB Adrian Martinez and TE Brayden Willis to their active roster.

Martinez, 25, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023 and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Martinez played in four seasons at Nebraska and one at Kansas State, throwing for 9,752 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.

In 2023, Martinez played in 10 games for the Stallions and made seven starts. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 1,748 yards and leading the team to a record of 6-1. He also rushed 58 times for 528 yards (9.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.