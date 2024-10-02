49ers Announce Four Moves, Leaving WR Ricky Pearsall On NFI List

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed DL Jonathan Garvin and WR Terique Owens to the team’s practice squad and released DL Shakel Brown from the unit.

In addition, the team has opened the practice window for DL Kalia Davis. They will also leave WR Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list as he continues to recover from being shot back in August.

Pearsall, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 31 overall pick signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Pearsall appeared in 55 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,420 yards (15.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.