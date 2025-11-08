49ers Announce Four Week 10 Roster Moves, Place DE Williams On IR

The San Francisco 49ers officially announced four roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 10 game.

The full list includes:

49ers elevated DL Clelin Ferrell and Sebastian Valdez to their active roster.

and to their active roster. 49ers activated G Ben Bartch from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. 49ers placed DE Mykel Williams on injured reserve.

Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week, so this move was expected.

Williams, 21, was considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 draft class and drew comparisons to Bills DE Gregory Rousseau.

The 49ers used the No. 11 overall pick in round one on Williams and signed him to a four-year, $24,905,620 contract that includes a $14,753,176 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career at Georgia, Williams appeared in 40 games and recorded 14 sacks, 41 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass defenses.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 12 tackles and one sack.