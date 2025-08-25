49ers Announce Six Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers have announced six roster moves ahead of the roster cut deadline.

The 49ers have waived QBs Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai with injury designations, and waived DL Jaylon Allen and DL Shakel Brown. San Francisco also released RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn and placed OL Isaiah Prince on injured reserve.

Mordecai, 25, began his college career at Oklahoma back in 2018. He spent three years there before transferring to SMU in 2021. After two years as a starter at SMU, Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin in 2023.

Mordecai wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2024. He later signed on with the 49ers and was eventually added to their practice squad before returning to San Francisco on a futures contract this past January.

The 49ers released Mordecai in early August but signed him back shortly after, only to re-sign him days later.

In total, Mordecai threw for 9,857 yards while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns.