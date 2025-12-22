49ers Announce Three Moves For Monday Night

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve.

The San Francisco 49ers activated Yetur Gross-Matos from the Injured Reserve List. Eli Apple and Eric Kendricks have also been activated from the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/0YyHEBwdkc pic.twitter.com/C66botxekZ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2025

They also elevated CB Eli Apple and LB Eric Kendricks from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Colts.

Gross-Matos, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and made $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the 49ers.

In 2025, Yetur Gross-Matos has appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.