49ers Announced Four Moves, Put Two On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed LB Nick Martin and CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed S Ashtyn Davis and P Corliss Waitman to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Nate Hobbs and LB Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve List. 📰: https://t.co/mJDsnWMnGg pic.twitter.com/eOrjS1eXcn — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2026

To fill the open roster spots, they re-signed S Ashtyn Davis and P Corliss Waitman.

Hobbs (groin) and Martin (hamstring) are both dealing with soft tissue injuries and both will miss at least four weeks before they’re eligible to return.

Hobbs, 27, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

Hobbs played out the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers.

However, the Packers declined a $6.25 million roster bonus due to Hobbs, which terminated his contract this offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers.

In 2025, Hobbs appeared in 11 games for the Packers, recording 27 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass defenses.