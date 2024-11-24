49ers Believe QB Brock Purdy Can Return Next Week

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers believe QB Brock Purdy should be able to return next Sunday for the team’s game against the Bills.

Purdy has been dealing with shoulder soreness, which is why he’s already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

According to Schefter, “there does not seem to be a high level of concern” regarding Purdy’s shoulder injury.

The 49ers are set to start Brandon Allen against Green Bay with Joshua Dobbs as their backup.

Purdy, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy has appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and thrown for 2,613 yards while completing 66 percent of his passes to go along with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 267 yads and four touchdowns.