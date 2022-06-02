49ers C Alex Mack Retiring After 13 Seasons

According to Michael Silver, 49ers C Alex Mack will not play in 2022 and has decided to retire after 13 seasons.

San Francisco reworked his deal recently which seemed to be a clear omen that this was imminent. The 49ers had been giving Mack time to make a decision this offseason.

Mack, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2009. After seven years with the Browns, Mack signed a five-year, $45 million contract with $28.5 million guaranteed with the Falcons in 2016.

Mack played out the final year of his deal with the Falcons before signing on with the 49ers in 2021.

For his career, Mack appeared in 196 games over 13 seasons with the Browns, Falcons and 49ers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and was second-team AP All-Pro three times.

Mack was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.