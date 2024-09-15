49ers Called About Trade For Vikings WR Justin Jefferson In April

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers made an inquiry with the Vikings about WR Justin Jefferson before the draft this year as their own negotiations with WR Brandon Aiyuk dragged on.

However, Minnesota rebuffed San Francisco just like they did all the other teams who called to see if contract talks had made the Vikings reconsider extending Jefferson. Schefter says the Jets and Colts also were among the teams that called.

Jefferson, 25, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract, including a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $140 million extension with a record $110 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Jefferson has appeared in one game for the Vikings and caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.