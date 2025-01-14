49ers CB Charvarius Ward Uncertain If He’ll Be Back In San Francisco

49ers CB Charvarius Ward went through one of the hardest moments of his life this season when his one-year-old daughter passed away due to heart issues.

Ward admitted it might be tough for him to return to San Francisco going forward because of the trauma he has faced in the area.

“I’ve got a lot of trauma in California I had a lot of great times, but the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, that’s probably going to ever happen to me — knock on wood — happened in California,” he said via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “It can just bring up bad memories. Every time I get on a plane and come back to California, Santa Clara, San Jose, and show up here, it just brings up bad memories.”

He continued on his family’s desire to be anywhere but California to stop reminders of one of the worst moments of their lives.

“I go through that every day. I go home every night by myself because my girl, she doesn’t want to come back to California because of what happened. So, it is hard being alone, and she’s my strength right now. I need her, and so her not being able to be around me if I’m in California, it’d be tough.”

The recent contract extension to Deommodore Lenoir further complicates Ward’s chances of returning but he remains open to returning.

“I think they went into this season thinking they wasn’t going to be able to afford me based off the way I played last year. If they can afford me, there’s a chance I can come back, but they may not be able to afford me.”

“I just want to go somewhere where I’m wanted and where I’m loved. I feel like that’s what I need right now, a lot of love.”

Ward, 28, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 54 tackles and seven pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Ward as the news is available.