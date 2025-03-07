49ers Claim CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson Off Waivers From Rams

The San Francisco 49ers announced they claimed CB Tre’Vius Tomlinson off of waivers from the Rams on Friday.

He was waived by Los Angeles earlier this week.

Tomlinson, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned First Team All-American, First Team All-Big-12, and the Jim Thorpe Award for being elected the best defensive back in college football.

He signed a four-year, $4,084,977 deal that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023.

During his college career, Tomlinson appeared in 49 games and made 38 starts, recording 125 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 41 pass defenses.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in 15 games for the Rams and tallied 13 total tackles.