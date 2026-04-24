49ers ‘Hoping & Trying’ To Trade WR Brandon Aiyuk

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers are still “hoping and trying” to trade veteran WR Brandon Aiyuk.

San Francisco just used the No. 33 overall pick on Mississippi WR De’Zhaun Stribling and Aiyuk has been the subject of trade rumors the last few years, so it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if he’s playing elsewhere in 2026.

49ers GM John Lynch said previously he’s talked to several teams about trading Aiyuk, but doesn’t think there’s a “high probability” it happens.

The 49ers are likely to release Aiyuk if they cannot find a trade partner, but they are reportedly not in a rush to do so. San Francisco has been clear they would like to get something back in return for Aiyuk, but as more time passes, the more unlikely it seems.

Aiyuk, 28, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.