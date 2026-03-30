49ers In ‘No Rush’ To Release Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers are going to release WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, but it was reported they are in no rush to move on to see if they can get anything back in return.

The expectation is that Aiyuk will sign with Washington whenever he’s released, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned that the lack of guarantees in his contract allow them to hold out for any possible compensation for no additional cost.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about Aiyuk at the league meetings, and he said they don’t have a date for when they will move on. Shanahan was clear they would like to get something back in a trade if possible.

“Don’t have date. Eventually will resolve itself. Hopefully we can get something for it. We’re in no rush. We have to do what’s right for the 49ers,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman.

Aiyuk, 28, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.