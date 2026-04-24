NFC Notes: John Lynch, Terrance Ferguson, Ty Simpson, 49ers, Rams

49ers

The 49ers traded out of pick No. 27 overall in the first round and ended up not making a pick on Thursday night. San Francisco GM John Lynch said most of the players they were targeting at that slot were taken, and he feels good about the value they received.

“I think it’s the way the board fell,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “There were a couple of — a few — players that we would’ve taken, had they been there. That didn’t happen. We had done our due diligence. Probably about this time last week, we started making calls, ‘Hey, if we were to get back….”

“And I think the reason why, I think this was a draft where a lot of people were trying to move back. And so, you wanted to get ahead. We had a couple of deals secured. The second deal was from a team we didn’t have secured, but we had made contact with. We were able to swap a fourth for a third in one deal. We were able to pick up some things to move back three spots.”

Rams

Rams TE Tyler Higbee expects big things out of second-year TE Terrance Ferguson this season and believes that he’ll take a major step forward.

“I know a lot of people talk about the tight end position being one of the tougher positions to transition from college to the NFL,” Higbee said, via Rams Wire. “He’s got it. He’s going to be a great player. I was even telling him earlier this offseason, training with him and I was just telling him that it won’t be as much of an onboarding process as it was last year. They’re going to be expecting you, the coaches and teammates, are going to be expecting him to be ready to go and show up early and I expect the same thing from him. I’ll help him any way that I can but he’s going to be a great player and he’s got it. I’m excited to see the process.”

Rams

The Rams are still working toward finalizing a new contract for QB Matthew Stafford . Los Angeles GM Les Snead said “progress has been made” and he doesn’t expect “any drama, per se,” via Vincent Bonsignore.

. Los Angeles GM said “progress has been made” and he doesn’t expect “any drama, per se,” via Vincent Bonsignore. Regarding QB Jimmy Garoppolo contemplating retirement, HC Sean McVay said the balance of trying to bring him back as Stafford’s backup: “You leave the door open. You don’t want to press. We want to be able to give him his time, and he knows where we stand.” (Bonsignore)

contemplating retirement, HC said the balance of trying to bring him back as Stafford’s backup: “You leave the door open. You don’t want to press. We want to be able to give him his time, and he knows where we stand.” (Bonsignore) Rams first-round QB Ty Simpson said he “really had no clue” if he was going to be the 13th overall pick. (Adam Grosbard)

said he “really had no clue” if he was going to be the 13th overall pick. (Adam Grosbard) Simpson mentioned he had little contact with the Rams during the pre-draft process. He compared sitting behind QB Matthew Stafford to his college days as a one-year starter and is excited to learn from the veteran. (Grosbard)