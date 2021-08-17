49ers Claim DB Davontae Harris Off Waivers

The San Francisco 49ers have claimed DB Davontae Harris off of waivers from the Ravens on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Harris, 26, was selected in the fifth round in 2018 out of Illinois State by the Bengals. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 contract.

The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason last year with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him this past August and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.

The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers in November before placing him on injured reserve. Baltimore brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him yesterday.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.