49ers Considering Injured Reserve For Christian McCaffrey

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that they are now considering injured reserve for RB Christian McCaffrey, per David Lombardi.

Shanahan said that Thursday was McCaffrey’s “worst day” with his Achilles/calf injury.

The 49ers officially ruled McCaffrey out for Week 2, which should come as no surprise at this point.

Injured reserve would cost McCaffrey at least the next four games before he could be activated, but if the injury is really getting worse, it would make sense for San Francisco to be cautious with him and buy some extra time to get him closer to 100 percent.

Jordan Mason figures to handle the bulk of the rushing opportunities with McCaffrey out of the lineup.

McCaffrey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing his new extension.

In 2023, McCaffrey appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.

We will have more on McCaffrey as it becomes available.