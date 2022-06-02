49ers Create $4M Of Cap Room By Reworking Alex Mack’s Contract

Field Yates reports that the 49ers restructured the contract of C Alex Mack in recent days.

San Francisco specifically reduced Mack’s 2022 base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million and his 2023 base salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million.

The 49ers created over $4 million of cap space this year with this move.

Mack has been mulling retirement this offseason and it appears as though he’s leaning in that direction.

Mack, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2009. After seven years with the Browns, Mack signed a five-year, $45 million contract with $28.5 million guaranteed with the Falcons in 2016.

Mack played out the final year of his deal with the Falcons before signing on with the 49ers last year.

In 2021, Mack started all 17 games for the 49ers at center.