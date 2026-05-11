49ers Sign LB Larry Worth III, Cut LB Milo Eifler

The San Francisco 49ers signed rookie LB Larry Worth III, who attended the team’s rookie minicamp, according to Matt Barrows.

To make room on the roster, the team cut LB Milo Eifler.

Eifler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Eifler had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the Commanders late in 2021. He returned to Washington in 2023, but was waived at the start of the regular season.

From there, he signed with the Falcons and was on and off their roster until he was released and signed with the Cardinals in October of 2024.

He was released by Arizona and signed a futures deal with San Francisco this off-season.

For his career, has Eifler appeared in 17 games for Washington and Atlanta and recorded four tackles.