49ers Cut TE Ross Dwelley, Among Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed DL Shakel Brown and released TE Ross Dwelley in a corresponding move.

The San Francisco #49ers announced they have signed DL Shakel Brown and released TE Ross Dwelley. 📰: https://t.co/ItesCluJSO pic.twitter.com/LJlaQEm2Vn — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 15, 2025

Dwelley, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and returned to the 49ers on three consecutive one-year contracts. The Falcons signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May of last year.

San Francisco signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May.

In 2024, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for five yards.