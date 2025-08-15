49ers Cut TE Ross Dwelley, Among Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed DL Shakel Brown and released TE Ross Dwelley in a corresponding move.
Dwelley, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.
The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and returned to the 49ers on three consecutive one-year contracts. The Falcons signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May of last year.
San Francisco signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May.
In 2024, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for five yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!