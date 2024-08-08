49ers Cut WR Malik Turner From IR

The San Francisco 49ers released WR Malik Turner from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Turner, 28, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers before signing with the Raiders’ practice squad but he was released after a month and found his way back to San Francisco.

However, the 49ers waived him with an injury designation earlier this month.

In 2022, Turner appeared in three games for the 49ers and did not record any statistics.