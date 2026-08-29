49ers Cutting QB Adrian Martinez

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are releasing QB Adrian Martinez on Saturday ahead of the deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.

This means that Kurtis Rourke has secured the No. 3 quarterback job behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones.

Martinez, 26, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023, and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Martinez appeared in one game for the 49ers.