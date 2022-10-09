49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Expected To Be Top 2023 Coaching Candidate

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is expected to be one of the top coaching candidates for 2023 season.

Ryans oversees the NFL’s No. 1 defense at the quarter point of the NFL season, but it goes beyond that. San Francisco’s defense is on a historical pace, allowing less than 19 points a game.

“DeMeco sees it differently,” said one personnel executive to Jones. “There’s something different when a middle linebacker is calling the defense. He has to know what’s going on in front of him and behind him. The structure of the scheme was already in place, but he took some of the nuance out of it so guys could just line up and play.”

The former All-Pro middle linebacker in his playing days also garnered head coaching interest last year from the Raiders and Vikings, electing to withdraw his name from the hiring process in Minnesota before a second interview, however.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

Ryans sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2021, the 49ers defense ranked No. 3 in fewest yards allowed, No. 9 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 6 in fewest passing yards allowed.