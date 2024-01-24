49ers Designate DT Kalia Davis To Return From IR

Per the wire, the 49ers have designated DT Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve.

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Davis appeared in three games and recorded one tackle by way of a sack.

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.