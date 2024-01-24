49ers Designate DT Kalia Davis To Return From IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per the wire, the 49ers have designated DT Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve.

Kalia Davis

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract. 

In 2023, Davis appeared in three games and recorded one tackle by way of a sack. 

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply