49ers Designate DT Kalia Davis To Return From IR

Per the wire, the 49ers have designated DT Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve.
Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF.
He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.
In 2023, Davis appeared in three games and recorded one tackle by way of a sack.
We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.
