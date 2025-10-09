49ers Designate DT Kevin Givens To Return From IR

The San Francisco 49ers officially designated DT Kevin Givens to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

Givens suffered a pectoral injury during training camp that led to him opening the season on injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time to active him from the injured reserve list or he would revert back and miss the remainder of the season.

Givens, 28, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Penn State and was activated from their practice squad in December during his rookie season.

Givens re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and returned to the team on one-year deals the last three years.

In 2024, Kevin Givens appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.